3 key matchups that will decide the Philadelphia 76ers-Miami Heat playoff series

Following their win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 6, the Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals. They are now set to face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Given these are two of the East's top teams, the series should not disappoint. That being said, here are three matchups that will decide which team will emerge victorious.

The key matchup to watch will be the battle of the big men.

Joel Embiid is the focal point of the Philadelphia 76ers offense, and Bam Adebayo is an athletic and physical defender. If he is able to slow down the MVP finalist, his efforts could sway the series in Miami's favor.

The Heat are one of the few teams Embiid struggled against during his dominant campaign. In their three meetings, he averaged 23.7 points and 13.7 rebounds, but only shot 42% from the field. The Philadelphia 76ers will need more efficient scoring from their top player if they want to advance.

An underrated matchup to keep an eye on is Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

Since the arrival of James Harden, Harris' game has evolved. Along with embracing a catch-and-shoot mentality on offense, he has stepped it up on the defensive end.

Similar to how he matched up against Pascal Siakam in round one, Harris will likely be the primary defender on Butler. As Miami's top player, Butler will play a key role in keeping his team's playoff aspirations alive.

Philadelphia will need Harris to slow down his former teammate if they plan on reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2001.

The Main X-Factor For The Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors — Game 6

An important nuance to note about this series is that each side has an energetic guard who can score in bunches. For the Sixers, it's second-year guard Tyrese Maxey.

For the Heat, it's Tyler Herro, a talented shooter and shot creator.

This will be the third and final matchup to pay attention to. When these teams last met, Maxey torched the Heat for 28 points on 60% shooting in a shorthanded win. The 76ers were able to pick on Herro defensively, a tactic Doc Rivers is sure to deploy again.

Hunting matchups is something the 76ers did well in round one, and will need to continue. If they can make Herro a liability on defense, it will limit his minutes and decrease the impact he can have with his scoring.

Maxey has the potential to swing games if he gets going, which is why he remains the biggest X-factor for the 76ers in the postseason.

