8 best single game NBA Finals performances

As the 2024 NBA Playoffs kick off with fervor fans reminisce about the most iconic single-game displays in Finals history as the world's attention turns to the hardwood.

From legendary buzzer-beaters to dominant stat lines, these performances have etched themselves into the annals of basketball lore. Here's a closer look at the best eight single-game NBA finals performances:

8 best single-game performances in NBA Finals

#8 Tim Ducan, Game 6, 2003 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Tim Duncan

A staggering performance of 21 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and eight blocks in a pivotal finals game falls just short of a quadruple-double, solidifying its place as one of basketball's most memorable displays of dominance. The comparison to Dikembe Mutombo underscores the magnitude of Tim Duncan's impact.

Though this series may have faded from memory for some, Duncan's remarkable feat demands acknowledgment, as his near-quadruple-double stands unmatched in its sheer dominance.

#7 Walt Frazier – Game 7, 1970 vs. LA Lakers

Walt Frazier

In a game where Clyde delivered 36 points, 19 assists, seven rebounds and five steals, his standout performance shares the spotlight with the legendary "Willis Reed game." While Reed's heroic return is etched in basketball lore, Clyde's exceptional contribution played a pivotal role in securing the Knicks' victory and subsequent championship.

With only two championships in their history, each triumph holds special reverence among Knicks faithful. Clyde's statistics from that finals game continue to rank among the all-time best, underscoring his unparalleled dominance, especially against basketball icons like Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain.

#5 LeBron James, Game 2, 2015 vs. Golden State Warriors

LeBron James

With 39 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, LeBron James's performance presents a compelling case for ranking as high as second on this list, owing to his sheer greatness on display.

However, its significance in the series pales in comparison to preceding games. During this period, Cleveland's second-best player, Timothy Mozgov, stepped into the spotlight due to injuries sidelining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Yet, with his characteristic resilience and dominance, LeBron James once more seized control of the game, narrowly missing a 40-point triple-double.

#4 James Worthy – Game 7, 1988 vs. Detroit Pistons

James Worthy

With 36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, James Worthy's performance in a series filled with basketball luminaries like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Isiah Thomas, truly shone.

His monumental display in the decisive Game Seven propelled the LA Lakers to a thrilling two-point victory, securing both his first career triple-double and the team's second consecutive championship.

#3 Elgin Baylor – Game 5, 1962 vs. Boston Celtics

Elgin Baylor

In a historic feat, Elgin Baylor's 61-point, 22-rebound performance in the finals etches itself as the highest-scoring game in history. His remarkable display was further embellished by securing 22 rebounds, adding to the magnitude of his achievement. Baylor's exceptional efforts propelled the Lakers to a pivotal victory in Game Five.

#2.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo – Game 6, 2021 vs. Phoenix Suns

Giannis Antetokounmpo

With 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, this performance emerges as perhaps the most dominant in NBA Finals history. Its significance reverberates beyond the court, resonating deeply with a city and franchise yearning for triumph.

Regardless of external pressures, the sheer spectacle of tallying 50 points alongside five blocks in a pivotal closeout game is undeniably astonishing.

#2 LeBron James – Game 7, 2016 vs. Warriors

LeBron James

In a series etched in memory as one of the most unforgettable, LeBron James delivered an extraordinary and clutch performance, epitomizing the intensity and magnitude of the matchup.

While his excellence was evident in the victories of Games Five and Six, it was in Game Seven that he showed unparalleled brilliance. With 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks, including the iconic "the block," LeBron solidified his status as the premier player on the court and arguably in the world at that moment.

#1.1 Michael Jordan, Game 5, 1997 vs. Utah Jazz

Michael Jordan

Dubbed "The Flu Game," this legendary moment in basketball history immortalizes Michael Jordan's remarkable performance. With 38 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, Jordan's resilience and skill during this game are unparalleled.

Although Game 6 of the series, marked by Jordan's 45-point performance and iconic game-winner, stands out, the flu game holds its own significance, showcasing Jordan's unrivaled determination and ability to perform under pressure.

#1 Magic Johnson – Game 6, 1980 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Magic Johnson

With 42 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, this game ascends above the rest due to the circumstances surrounding it. A mere 20-year-old rookie, Magic Johnson, found himself thrust into the center position following Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's injury. Despite the immense pressure, Johnson not only rose to the occasion but shined brightly, delivering one of the most remarkable performances in NBA history.

