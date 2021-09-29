9 NBA players who signed a max contract extension in the 2021 offseason

NBA players make a lot of money, as they have some of the most lucrative contracts offered in sports. However, to get to that point NBA players put in their blood and sweat, which makes them capable enough to earn that big an amount. The performance during the 2020-21 season determined many contract decisions.

Some youngsters showed up brilliantly, which led to them getting big rookie extensions. While many veterans were also given max-contracts to keep them locked in the team for a significant amount of time. During the 2021 offseason, a total of nine players were given the max contract. In today's article, we look at those players and their lucrative contracts.

Nine NBA players who signed max contract extensions during the offseason

#9 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had one of the best years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2020-21 season. The youngster averaged 23.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 5.9 APG all while shooting 50.8% from the field. He looked terrific right from the start and single-handedly won several games for them.

Although OKC fell 14th in the Western Conference, Shai's performance was appreciated by all. His brilliance in the backcourt was something the Thunder would have wanted for years to come. They decided to offer him a maximum rookie extension, which will keep him at OKC for five years on a $172,500,000 million contract.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



The Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have agreed to a five-year, $172M maximum rookie contract extension, sources confirmed to



The contract is worth up to $207 million if SGA is All-NBA.



theathletic.com/news/thunder-s… SHAI 💰The Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have agreed to a five-year, $172M maximum rookie contract extension, sources confirmed to @sam_amick The contract is worth up to $207 million if SGA is All-NBA. SHAI 💰



The Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have agreed to a five-year, $172M maximum rookie contract extension, sources confirmed to @sam_amick.



The contract is worth up to $207 million if SGA is All-NBA.



theathletic.com/news/thunder-s…

The contract will only be active during the 2022-23 contract and the value of it could even go up to $207,060,000 if he earns All-NBA honors in 2022.

#8 Julius Randle

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

Julius Randle won Most Improved Player of the Year during the 2021-22 season. He was impressive in his approach and averaged 24.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 6.0 APG to make his first All-Star appearance. Randle was an integral part of the Knicks team that finished 4th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although he had a dip in form during the playoffs, Randle's talent helped him get a max contract extension during the offseason. He signed a four-year deal worth $117,000,000 million, however, there will also be incentives added to the deal further on. The base value of the contract is expected to be somewhere around $106.4 million but could stretch to $122 million if Randle earns All-NBA selections in the future.

#7 Michael Porter Jr.

Sacramento Kings v Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. was one of the stars of the Denver Nuggets during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 19.01 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 1.1 APG while shooting a stunning 53.2 % from the field. He helped Jokic, in the absence of Jamal Murray, to inspire the Nuggets to a 3rd place finish in the 2020-21 season.

Although Denver got knocked out of the conference semis, his brilliance during the season won him praise from fans and NBA experts. With a long and promising future ahead of him, the Nuggets decided to offer MPJ a lucrative contract extension ahead of the 2021-22 season. The forward was given a 5 year $172,500,000 contract to stay locked in with the Nuggets.

His contract included an increase that would see him earn up to $207,060,000 on the deal if he earns All-NBA honors in 2022.

Also Read

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar