A $300 million Supermax contract? NBA's planned TV deal might make this a reality for future players

According to a report by CNBC's Jabari Young, the NBA is in talks to sign a $75 billion broadcasting network deal that will compensate the league with $8.3 billion annually.

The NBA is currently on a nine-year, $24 billion deal with ESPN & Turner which it signed back in 2014. If the new deal does end up going through, salary cap and NBA market experts are predicting that there will be a huge bump in contracts and even the salary cap.

League sources suggest that a $171 million salary cap could be expected unless a cap smoothing takes place. Talks about cap smoothing with the CBA will commence next summer and could play a pivotal part in deciding how the cap space situation is going to look for years to come.

Even if cap smoothing takes place, a $15 million bump on the existing cap space wouldn't be surprising.

With the increased salary cap and bumper broadcasting contract, fans could soon see a $300 million contract being awarded to a player. Other major American sports like the NFL spend big on important positions and players, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback signed a $500 million extension last season.

Due to the aforementioned reasons, a deal like that could be agreed upon in the NBA as well soon.

NBA's new TV deal could see bumper contracts being awarded soon

Stephen Curry recently became the first player in NBA history to score back to back $200 million contracts, as the Golden State Warriors tied down the ace 3-point shooter to a long-term contract. Curry was rewarded for his loyalty, as he is one of the few NBA players who have stayed with the same team since being drafted.

Curry seems like an exception at the present, but it won't be a surprise if NBA players start signing contract extensions of upwards of $300 million.

The new TV deal will have a direct impact on contracts and extensions, as the league's best players will position themselves to get lucrative deals.

It could start with players from the 2019 and 2020 draft classes, who could be in line to get bumper extensions in 2022 and 2023.

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, and Anthony Edwards are some of the players that come to mind who could land these kinds of contracts.

Luka Doncic made history by signing the most expensive rookie extension of all time this summer. Both he and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young could also benefit from the deal once they are eligible to receive their next extension.

The 2025 cap boost could see multiple players bagging contracts in the $200 million range, and the NBA's elite could also make up to $300 million for their services. The deal will have major implications for the teams, players, and their agents, and they should set themselves up to optimize their resources once the deal goes through.

