“A better talent than Karl Malone, a better talent than John Stockton” - Stephen A. Smith says Donovan Mitchell is the greatest talent in Utah Jazz History

Donovan Mitchell is arguably the best player on the Utah Jazz and one of the best guards in the NBA. However, Mitchell's stellar career so far has raised the question about where he ranks amongst the best players in Jazz history.

Speaking on ESPN's NBA Countdown yesterday, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, who often makes bold claims, came out and said that Mitchell is the best talent in Jazz history:

“I will remind y’all, even though he does not have the resume. I am not comparing resume. Donovan Mitchell is the greatest talent in the history of the Jazz franchise… Better, a better talent than Karl Malone, a better talent than John Stockton.”

Mitchell was drafted by the Jazz with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He continues to be one of the best players to come out of that draft class, alongside Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum. Mitchell has averaged 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in his four seasons. He has yet to average under 20 points per game in a season and keeps getting better.

In the last two seasons, Mitchell was voted into the previous two All-Star games and looks to be on his way to making his third. Since coming into the league, Mitchell has been the spearhead of the Jazz offense, and in the playoffs, that has also been true, despite the team's overall playoff struggles.

The Jazz are once again one of the best teams in the regular season and will be in the playoffs. The question will always be how they perform in the post-season.

Stephen A. Smith's remarks were met with a few groans and protests from a star studded panel that included former players turned NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Jalen Rose, as well as respected sports commentator and analyst Michael Wilbon.

However, Kendrick Perkins in particular did appear to nod in agreement with Stephen A. Smith. These conflicting reactions raise the following question:

Is Donovan Mitchell the greatest talent in Jazz history?

The Jazz franchise has a long history of success and talented players with Karl Malone and John Stockton. Beyond that, names like Pete Maravich, Deron Williams, Adrian Dantley, and even Rudy Gobert have all made their mark on the franchise.

Donovan Mitchell is clearly a great NBA player, and at just 25 years old, he still has room for growth. Having already been tasked with spearheading the Jazz' offense since entering the league, Mitchell has certainly held that responsibility well.

Mitchell averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in his rookie year. Astonishingly though, he has kept getting better offensively since then, while also improving his defense. This season, Mitchell is now averaging a career-high 1.6 steals per game, while also shooting his most efficient season from the field at 46%.

It’s hard to compare eras, mainly because the NBA has evolved, focusing more on all-round skill and three-point shooting while still having insane athletes.

However, Karl Malone was a generational talent, finishing his career as a two-time MVP and 14-time All-Star while recording the second-most points in NBA history. Whereas, John Stockton, possessed the skills and basketball IQ to pretty much play in any era. Stockton ended his career with the most assists and steals in NBA history, having featured in the playoffs in every single season of his career.

While it is still too early to tell whether Donovan Mitchell will go down as the greatest player in franchise history. It's safe to say he will be considered as one of the better Jazz players of all-time, should he remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

