“A child in a man’s body, and he makes me sick” - Stephen A. Smith calls out New York Knicks owner James Dolan, says he’s done with him

The New York Knicks' possible signing of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is yet to actualize. The president of basketball operations, Leon Rose, and owner, James Dolan, have come under fire for their slow response to developing the team.

The New York Knicks finished the 2021-22 NBA season in the bottom five of the Eastern Conference standings. The Tom Thibodeau-led team mustered only 37 wins, finishing the season with a 45.1% win/loss ratio.

Stephen A. Smith on the First Take show on ESPN shared his resentment towards the Knicks owner. Smith has always been expressive of his reservations in how Dolan runs the Knicks.

Having only returned to the screens after taking time off to recover from his shoulder surgery. The NBA analyst has called out the Knicks owner and Rose, describing Dolan as a "child in a man's body."

"I'm so done with James Dolan, who's just a child, a child in a man's body, and he makes me sick," Smith said. "How he has allowed stuff to be conducted. You got a guy in Leon Rose who I'm very fond of and I've known for over 20 years and I have a lot of respect for. I just don't respect what he's doing.

"Hiding from the media the way that he has. You the President of basketball operations you gotta show your face and represent New York the way you supposed to and the fact that you being cowardly failing to address the media. I don't think you qualify for the job if you can't talk to the media in New York City."

New York Knicks pegged as frontrunners in the Donovan Mitchell trade

The Utah Jazz guard could be traded to the New York Knicks.

The Utah Jazz have been entertaining multiple offers for their guard Donovan Mitchell. Having traded one-half of their top two players, Rudy Gobert, to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz are seemingly open to setting Mitchell go.

While reports suggest the Jazz have received offers from other franchises, the Knicks are said to be the frontrunners. Both franchises' front office are reportedly keen to get the deal done.

“I was told by a source that the Jazz actually have a couple of offers, that I was told are from other teams outside of NY that they like an awful lot…“ Utah sports radio host Spence Checketts said.

