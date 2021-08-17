A closer look at Corey Kispert's stats for Washington Wizards in the 2021 NBA Summer League, and what they can hold for his future

Corey Kispert, the best sniper in his NBA draft class, looks to shoot the gift for the Washington Wizards and help change the culture in DC.

When thinking of the Washington Wizards and shooting, outside of superstar Bradley Beal, how far in Wizards lore does one have to go before finding another quality consistent shooter for the franchise? Tim Legler? Tracey Murray? That's a long way back, yet Washington might have found their man in the 6'7", 220 Corey Kispert. He's had an up-and-down NBA summer league season, as we'll show below, yet the quick release and fire are evident.

He will definitely make any coach happy with plays like this:

Corey Kispert diving on the floor, leads to an easy Mason Jones slam

What should we expect out of Corey Kispert?

He'll mainly be a catch-and-shoot and come off screens. Don't get it twisted, Corey Kispert will be active and also decent on defense because of his stellar will to win. Don't leave the rim unattended, for Corey Kispert will get his dunk on whenever he can. He also believes he's a great fit alongside Bradley Beal to open driving lanes for the efficient Beal with his range and accuracy. Kispert hit at a 44% clip from deep at Gonzaga, and a lot will be expected of him to continue a standard we're sure he holds himself accountable for as well. He's definitely learning from one of the best in Beal. As Corey Kispert develops, we could hear him pay homage to Beal for the tremendous wisdom surely coming Kispert's way.

The ups and downs of summer league

The 15th overall pick hadn't played a game since April 5th in the National Final loss to Baylor, and has admitted to having some jitters in his first NBA burn. He played a game-high 26 minutes and scored eight points on 3-9 shooting (2-5 from deep). Pedestrian, yet who's going to question the first game jitters?

In Game 2, the shooting woes continued: 4-14 (1-8) for nine points. Something's gotta give right?

Yes, a bounce back game vs. the Bucks. The highlights below show the activity and the comfort Corey Kispert speaks of.

Wizards F Corey Kispert said today's game vs. Milwaukee was the most comfortable he's felt since arriving in Vegas...



It showed.



18 points

7/12 FG

4/7 3P

3 reb

2 blk



Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kEtquPocgC — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) August 15, 2021

In the Summer League finale vs. the Pacers today, 8/16. Corey Kispert just didn't have it. He scored just three points on 1-7 shooting, and missed his 4 shots from behind the arc. He also had four fouls and four turnovers. His four boards were a plus, and perhaps gathered out of his lack of success vs. the Pacers. They'll be better days Corey Kispert.

What now?

If you know anything about Corey Kispert, there is an understanding of the fire in his will. The aforementioned Baylor loss probably stung for a bit, yet as the draft happens, surely a new focus and motivation shifts when becoming a pro. That he has Beal to lean on now, and this last performance to also learn from, Corey Kispert will rise, gain some solace in the gym to dream of showing everyone what he's got.

