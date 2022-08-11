Does Michael Jordan own a steakhouse? Taking a closer look at the NBA legend's restaurant business

NBA legend Michael Jordan became a global icon during his time in the league, known for his domination on the floor. He played 15 seasons in the NBA and won six championships in the process, while also earning many different accolades.

Jordan’s growth on the basketball court led to him being recognized off the floor as well, and he capitalized on it with his countless endeavors. Although his collaboration with Nike is most noteworthy, there are other avenues where he has been successful as well.

Michael Jordan in the restaurant business

Back in 1993, when Michael Jordan had just completed the 1992-93 regular season with the Chicago Bulls – he opened his first restaurant in Chicago. The restaurant named ‘Michael Jordan’s Restaurant’ was a multi-level restaurant and sports bar, and it soon became popular among tourists.

Although Jordan did not have an ownership stake in the restaurant, the owners Joe and Gene Silverberg obtained the rights to use his name. Jordan did provide his input though, in terms of the décor and menu.

Fast-forward to 1998, Jordan partnered with the Glazier family – who were in the hospitality business – to open ‘The Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse.’

The first branch was opened in the Grand Central Terminal in New York – in a 7,000 square foot space. The said branch subsequently closed in December 2018. But four other branches in Magnificent Mile, Chicago; Oak Brook, Illinois; Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut; and Ilani Casino Resort, La Center, Washington, are still functional.

ESPN 1000 @ESPN1000



Catch us now on For Cinco de Mayo, we are LIVE from Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse in OakbrookCatch us now on twitch.tv/espn1000chicago For Cinco de Mayo, we are LIVE from Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse in Oakbrook 🐐Catch us now on twitch.tv/espn1000chicago! https://t.co/WoBVzeKd5W

Jordan has been particular about delivering quality steaks at his restaurant, with their line of USDA Prime Steaks. The restaurant serves some fine wine and tequila as well, which includes Cincoro – a premium tequila developed by Jordan and his friends. The steakhouse also serves an 'Eat Like Mike package’ which costs about $110 per person.

Understandably, many Jordan fans might go to the steakhouse with the intention of running into MJ – but something like that also depends on luck. Craig Couper, the culinary director, gave a glimpse of the situation, as he told Forbes in an interview:

“Any time ‘M.J.’ is in Chicago he’s in the restaurant. He really loves coming in. You’ll see him holding court in the bar or he’ll come in for lunch with some of his friends.

"Or maybe he’ll have dinner in one of the private dining rooms. He’ll definitely always interact with people -- but after he’s done with his meal.”

The Palm Beach Post @pbpost 📸 PHOTOS : 1000 North restaurant in Jupiter, part-owned by Michael Jordan, Ernie Els 📸 PHOTOS : 1000 North restaurant in Jupiter, part-owned by Michael Jordan, Ernie Els https://t.co/1PK7BzXnWP

Apart from the in-house experience, MJ’s steaks are delivered across the United States – along with a wide range of sauces, condiments, grillware, and collectibles.

Barring his own endeavors, Jordan has invested in a few restaurants as well. 1000 North - Ira Fenton and New York Giant Tucker Frederickgrillware,in-child – is a premier waterfront restaurant in Florida, where Jordan is an investor among many others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar