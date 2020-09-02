LeBron James is the most celebrated superstar of this generation. Though he's known for doing everything right on and off the court, his career has had its fair share of controversies. The most infamous among them all has to be 'The Decision', a TV program where he announced that he'll be leaving Cleaveland Cavaliers and joining the Miami Heat. In a strongly worded letter to Lebron James, Dan Gilbert, the owner of the Cavaliers vented his frustration following 'The Decision'.

In the letter to Lebron James, Dan Gilbert called the former's decision 'a cowardly betrayal'

Dan Gilbert lost his cool and wrote a strong letter addressing LeBron's departure

Dan Gilbert is an American billionaire and the majority owner of Cleveland Cavaliers since 2005. When LeBron James decided to take his talents to South Beach in 2010, it was understandable why the Cavaliers were upset. LeBron was their only superstar at the moment and their only hope to compete for a championship.

While fans around Ohio showed their anguish by burning the superstar's jerseys and shoes, the owner penned down a letter to LeBron James which was put up on the Cavaliers website for the next 4 years. Dan Gilbert called his former player a 'narcissistic self-proclaimed king' and promised the people of Cleveland that they will win a championship before LeBron does.

LeBron was the Finals MVP as he helped Cleveland get its first Championship

What transpired over the next few years, as we all now know, was quite the opposite. King James went on to win 2 championships with the Miami Heat while Cleveland didn't even make it to the playoffs. LeBron then came back to Cleveland in 2014 and led them to their first Championship in 2016 in a historic fashion.

Y’all remember that LETTER than Dan Gilbert wrote about LeBron James when he left Cleveland the First Time...Bron still came back to deliver a Championship for the State Of OHIO‼️ Talking about mental toughness. Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 11, 2020

LeBron's loyalty and mental toughness in coming back to Cleveland and delivering a championship is lauded by everyone to this day.

Dan Gilbert wrote LeBron James a goodbye letter, and it's not insane this time: https://t.co/IgLiL2lcG1 pic.twitter.com/OxEu6RdZ0q — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 2, 2018

As the 4-time MVP left Cleveland again in 2018, in another letter to LeBron James, Dan Gilbert thanked him for his contribution to the team and made amends for all the animosity between the two that transpired in 2010.

