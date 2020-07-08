On This Day | 'The Decision' by LeBron James and the aftermath

This day in history, July 8th, 2010 to be exact, saw LeBron James make a monumental shift effects of which can be seen in the NBA till this day. It can be summed up in two words, 'The Decision'. Not only was it a choice made by this generation's best player, but it was also a televised event that annoyed many and kept millions of others engaged in the 2010 NBA off-season.

The Decision was made by LeBron James during a one hour televised broadcast that built to this moment. The Cleveland Cavaliers had lucked out, to their wildest dreams, back in 2003 by drafting first overall, right out of high school a basketball phenomenon named LeBron James. Not only was he destined to become a legendary basketball player, but he was also a native of Ohio, a hometown star.

LeBron James stint with Cleveland Cavaliers

In his first two seasons in Cleveland, the team did not make the playoffs. However, by 2006 Cleveland would spend the next five seasons competing for the Larry O'Brien trophy. During that period, the Cleveland Cavaliers appeared in the NBA Final in 2007 and the Eastern Conference Final twice.

However, LeBron James took some heat in Cleveland for not being more successful as he was not yet the leader or the champion that he is today despite his impressive and consistent performances. The first clear sign that Cleveland Cavaliers might lose their hometown star was in 2007 when LeBron James and two of his draft class friends, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all signed a short three-year extension to their rookie deals.

Dwyane Wade was the most successful of the three stars leading up to the 2010 off-season that was setting up to be the most exciting free-agency period in the NBA for quite some time. Wade won his first title in 2006 while Chris Bosh struggling took Toronto to the playoffs only twice in his seven years there.

Chris Bosh officially signed with the Miami Heat on July 10th, 2010 as a sign and trade involving the Toronto Raptors. Dwyane Wade, who was drafted by Miami back in 2003 re-signed with the team, forming a strong duo with Bosh, who was about to arrive from Toronto.

Then on July 8th, 2010 "The Decision" that made LeBron James the most hated athlete in Cleveland Ohio was televised on ESPN. During this broadcast, James announced that he would be taking his talents to South Beach Florida to join forces with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

The legend of LeBron James

LeBron James, already a league MVP by this time and a six-time all-star was now a member of a super-team that would go on to play in four consecutive NBA Finals winning two in 2012 and 2013.

LeBron James would eventually return to Cleveland in 2014 opting out of his deal with Miami and would go on to lead the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals. The prodigal son returned home and all was forgiven. Ultimately, James appeared in eight straight NBA Finals from 2011-2018 winning three titles during that period.

This day in history made LeBron James public enemy number one not only in Cleveland but across the United States. His ability to come back and lead the Cavaliers to a NBA championships and a career average of 27.1 points and 7.4 assists helped salvage his image. It also helps that he is on target to potentially shatter the record of all-time highest points scorer held by Kareem Abdul Jabber. Currently LeBron James has 34, 087 career points to his name, he crossed the late Kobe Bryant earlier this year, putting him at the 4th spot in the list.

The Decision at the time came off as an arrogant move by a rich spoiled athlete. However, LeBron James was probably able to extend his career by a few years by having other superstars he could rely upon to survive the harsh physicality of the NBA Playoffs year after year.