NBA 2019-20: 5 players for whom Orlando could be the last chance to win a Championship

The NBA resumes on July 30 after a 4-month suspension at Disney World in Orlando

Here are 5 NBA players for whom Orlando will be the last chance to win the Championship

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

The NBA is finally set to resume after a lengthy lock-down period on the 30th of July. While the decision to carry on with the ongoing NBA season continues to be a polarising one, many important personalities, including LeBron James, have pushed to have the season completed.

As a result, 22 out of the 30 NBA teams will head to Disney Wolrd in Orlando to finish the rest of the season, in what will possibly be the last chance for a number of iconic players to win an NBA title.

Six teams arrived today for the NBA Restart in Orlando! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/8ULcaaPRyI — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2020

Whether or not such an accomplishment will be accompanied by an asterisk next to it is a debate for another day. Everyone who is traveling to Orlando, is doing so with the sole purpose of winning games, making it to the post-season, and then trying to win the elusive NBA championship trophy.

Some of the NBA's greatest ever players - including Karl Malone, Allen Iverson and Reggie Miller - retired without winning a ring, and are still considered legends of the game. Certainly, a ring isn't necessary to be hailed as an all-time great, but it is what separates the greatest from the greats.

Let's have a look at 5 such NBA players for whom Orlando means a little bit more, for it could well be their last shot at an NBA title.

#5 JJ Redick (New Orleans Pelicans)

Redick is one of only four players to shoot over 40% despite attempting over 1800 threes

Jonathan Clay "JJ" Redick is one of the best shooters of all time, draining 41.6% of his 3 point attempts throughout his NBA career. However, perhaps his most impressive achievement is not directly associated with his shooting skills at all! JJ Redick has played in the NBA for 13 seasons before the current one, and has made the playoffs in every single one of them.

When he joined the New Orleans Pelicans in his 14th NBA season, nobody expected that trend to continue. After all, the Pelicans were in re-build mode after sanctioning a trade to send Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers, and this season was about developing their assets. Clearly, their assets, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, developed at a faster rate than most anticipated, and as a result, they sit mightily close to a playoff berth in 10th spot.

Owing to the NBA blessing them with a relatively easy schedule in Orlando, there is a big chance that Redick makes it 14 out of 14. Having said that, it might be his last shot at going all the way to the NBA final - and then winning it.

For all his post-season experience, Redick has never won a single NBA title thus far. He's fast approaching the age of 36, and is running out of time. He is still an elite shooter to have off the bench, but is not getting any younger, which limits his ability to contribute further than that. It will be a huge surprise if the Pelicans go all the way to an NBA title, but crazier things have happened before!

#4 Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers)

Carmelo Anthony is one of the most clutch players to ever play. pic.twitter.com/3XpZ84YQZr — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) July 5, 2020

One of the four members of the iconic 'Banana Boat Team', Carmelo Anthony is also one of the greatest scorers of the basketball in the history of the sport. Anthony, even at age 35, is a walking bucket. His return to the NBA is one of the league's feel-good stories in recent history. After leaving the New York Knicks, Anthony moved from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets in search of a ring he felt a player of his caliber deserved.

Unfortunately, Carmelo Anthony was seen as a figure who was 'holding the team back' instead of boosting their chances of winning. Ridiculously enough, Anthony found himself out of the NBA altogether for the majority part of the 2018-19 season, after playing just 10 games for the Houston Rockets.

He considered leaving giving up the sport altogether as no team seemed to have a roster spot open for him, before the injury-hit Portland Trail Blazers came calling. Carmelo Anthony was back in the NBA, and in mood for redemption. He proved his doubters wrong by scoring the ball as elegantly as he ever has, bringing his famous mid-range game back.

Despite being the third option on an offensively blessed Blazers team, he averaged above 15 points per game this NBA season on decent efficiency. However, the job is far from done as the Blazers sit just one spot behind 8th placed Memphis Grizzlies. The aim is to make it to the playoffs, and if they manage to do that, they'll fancy their chances as one of the dark horses.

Melo proved all over again that he deserved to be in the NBA

It might well be Anthony's final shot at an NBA title that has eluded him so far, as there are reports he might be heading back to New York after this season. If those reports are to be believed, it'll be a surprise to see Melo even make the playoffs again, let alone win the NBA championship.

#3 Al Horford (Philadelphia 76ers)

Horford has had a tough time in Pennsylvania so far

When Brett Brown and his Philadelphia 76ers managed to snag Al Horford away from the Boston Celtics, it was seen around the NBA as a smart pick-up. Although Horford was earning more than he probably merited, he brought elite level defense to strengthen an already resolute defensive system.

However, the move hasn't quite worked out for Philly, who have failed to utilize both of their bigs - Al Horford and Joel Embiid - at the same time. Due to the presence of a non-shooting point guard in Ben Simmons, it was vital for the 76ers to depend on Al Horford's floor spacing. Although the Dominican has been attempting more 3s in the NBA than ever before, he has been converting them at an all-time low rate.

All things said and done, the 76ers remain a very strong team in the NBA with potential to defeat anyone on their day. If they step things up in the playoffs, Al Horford will play a huge role in shutting down offensive stars in the East like Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has made it to the post-season 11 times in his career, and knows exactly how to up his game when the going gets tough.

This might just be his last chance at having an NBA championship on his CV, because he has a massive contract worth at-least $26.5 million through the next three seasons - when he'll be 37. His contract means that championship favourites won't be able to afford him in the future. As a result, the 76ers might be as strong a team he is ever a part of for the rest of his NBA career.

#2 Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)

Russell Westbrook since January 1st, 2020:



31.7 PPG

8.1 RPG

6.8 APG

1.9 SPG



52.7% FG | 31.5% 3PT



57.6% TS | 54.2% eFG



2020 Russ is efficient pic.twitter.com/cXs3TPRJng — 𝘼𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 🚀 (@arxanii) July 3, 2020

Although Westbrook is still just 31 and already one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, he is one player who has come close to winning an NBA title without ultimately doing so.

Russell Westbrook has been a part of strong teams and has had incredible players ranging from Kevin Durant to Paul George as his teammates. Unfortunately, the king of triple-doubles has just found NBA ring beyond his reach so far. Westbrook is a man of many talents, and is one of the most complete players in the world right now. But, the lack of outside scoring in today's NBA, especially from a guard, is undesirable.

He has been shooting an abysmal 25% from 3-point range this season on nearly 4 attempts per game. He is still a world-class player despite his struggles beyond the arc, but there will be questions asked if he fails to win an NBA title even after teaming up with so many elite players and forming numerous formidable duos along the way.

Westbrook has tried everything in his power to give himself the best chance at winning a ring, and his latest attempts has landed him in Houston, where he paired up with former OKC teammate James Harden. Harden is the greatest scorer in recent NBA history and Westbrook couldn't possibly have asked for a better partner. Robert Covington, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker are very able players as well and the culmination of all of these talents give the Rockets a big chance at winning the NBA championship this season.

If they fail to do so, people will doubt whether they can win an NBA title without going into full re-build mode. Westbrook has a contract that guarantees him $47 million when he turns 33 - a contract that'll prove difficult to trade. What it means is that Houston might be his last real shot at going all the way, and this season is as good a time as he'll ever get.

#1 James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Harden once again led the league in scoring

Westbrook's back-court partner James Harden completes the list of players who face a race against time. Harden is only 30, drops almost 35 points every single night with relative ease, and has one of the best handles in NBA history.

Having said that, Harden, much like Westbrook, seems to be running out of chances. He too, has teamed up with stars ranging from Dwight Howard to Chris Paul in an attempt to bring the city of Houston another NBA title. Each season, however, ends in dismay as the Rockets continue to fail to deliver in the playoffs.

Similar to Westbrook, Harden too is guaranteed over $47 million when he turns 33. He is likely to stay in Houston for the entirety of his career, as it would take more than most teams would be willing to offer to prize Harden away from Daryl Morey's Rockets. As long as that is true, Harden won't find a better partner in crime than Russell Westbrook. So much so, that it is almost certain that one's success is directly linked with the other. It will be very surprising if either of them ends his career as an NBA champion, while the other fails.

The Western conference is stacked with amazing teams featuring some truly world class players, and it will certainly not be an easy feat if the Rockets are to make it to the NBA finals. That being said, they might not have a better chance than this season because their back-court won't be getting any younger, but will be eating up more and more of their cap space as the days go by.