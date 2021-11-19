A look at Stephen Curry's 3 NBA Championship performances and why he wasn't named Finals MVP

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has changed the game of basketball with his lethal shooting ability. It's become must-watch television, as Curry continues to be a generational type of shooting weapon each time he steps onto a basketball court. There's simply nothing as exciting as when the microwave scorer starts to heat up, as he is fearless with the type of daring shots he will attempt at any moment. When Curry is on, he's one of the most dangerous players in the history of the NBA.

Throughout his career, Curry has transformed the game with his offensive firepower. Not only has he become one of the most deadly offensive weapons to ever touch a basketball, but Curry has become a nightmare for opposing defenders with his quickness and ability to run off the ball. Still, there seems to be some confusion about the greatness that Curry brings to the table.

The 33-year-old guard has collected an impressive resume of accolades throughout his time in the NBA. He's a 7-time All-Star and has gone on to win league MVP twice. Curry has also gone on to win three championships throughout his career. That's where the conversation seems to raise some red flags as Curry has never won a Finals MVP despite winning multiple times on the biggest stage. Unfortunately for Curry, it hasn't been due to the lack of production. Let's take a look at three times in which Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't win the NBA Finals MVP award.

3) 2014-15

Stephen Curry Andre Iguodala PTS 26.0 16.3 REB 5.2 5.8 AST 6.3 4.0 FG% 44.3% 52.1% 3P% 38.5% 40.0%

This should go down as one of the best chances Stephen Curry would have of winning the Finals MVP. If you look at the numbers at first, it's pretty clear that Curry had a stronger NBA Finals than teammate Andre Iguodala. The problem was, Iguodala's impact in the Finals was so great that it deserved recognition at the highest stage.

Throughout the 2014-15 season, Iguodala went on to average just 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown. Not only did Iguodala skyrocket with his production across the board on the biggest stage, but he was called upon to defend Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James throughout the entire series. Although LeBron would still go on to average 35.8 points per game during the Finals, Iguodala gave him all he could handle. LeBron would finish the series shooting just 39.8% from the field as well as 31.0% from downtown. Curry may have had better stats, but the Warriors wouldn't have been able to win the Championship if it wasn't for the play of Andre Iguodala throughout the series.

2) 2016-17

Stephen Curry Kevin Durant PTS 26.8 35.2 REB 8.0 8.2 AST 9.4 5.4 FG% 44.0% 55.6% 3P% 38.8% 47.4%

When Kevin Durant joined Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Golden State Warriors, the team was guaranteed to have lethal firepower. The Warriors were one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA on a nightly basis, and they were a dominant force throughout the NBA Playoffs. When it got to the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry still put up great numbers. Curry would average nearly a triple-double for the Warriors, as well as pitching in an impressive 2.2 steals per game.

The only problem for Curry that year was his new teammate Kevin Durant. The offensive machine went on to give an eye-opening NBA Finals performance. Durant would finish the Finals with averages of 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. He also went on to shoot nearly better than 50% from the field and from downtown. Curry's performance was fantastic, but Durant's was simply too good to overcome as he was awarded the Finals MVP.

1) 2017-18

Stephen Curry Kevin Durant PTS 27.5 28.8 REB 6.0 10.8 AST 6.8 7.5 FG% 40.2% 52.6% 3P% 41.5% 40.9%

Although Curry's numbers weren't as impressive as the year before, many would go on to argue that Steph deserved to finally get his first NBA Finals MVP recognition in 2018. Curry went on to post great numbers across the board, averaging 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting an impressive 41.5% from three. The problem this time? His teammate Kevin Durant stepped up his game in a big way yet again.

Stephen Curry was trending as a potential MVP of the Finals until Durant quickly shifted that conversation with one of the best performances of his career. In a tightly contested game on the road, Durant went on to have a 43-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a complete momentum-shifting performance that put the Warriors one win away from another NBA Championship. Not only did Durant dominate on the offensive end, but his numbers across the board were jaw-dropping. The superstar forward went on to average 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. If not for that 43-point performance by Durant, Curry might have an argument for the award. Simply put, Kevin Durant was the best player in the world throughout the NBA Finals and there was no way he wasn't winning the MVP nod with that type of production.

