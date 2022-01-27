“A true definition of a generational talent” – Kendrick Perkins heaps high praise on Anthony Edwards, believes he has everything wanted in a franchise player

Anthony Edwards erupted Tuesday night, carrying the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 109-107 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. The young star scored 14 of his 40 points in the final quarter.

This man is on fire.

On ESPN's "NBA Today" on Wednesday, Kendrick Perkins talked about the greatness Edwards has been pouring out. Perkins said:

“A true definition of a generational talent.”

Anthony Edwards is "a true definition of generational talent"

Anthony Edwards was selected with the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft and has not disappointed.

During his first year, Edwards was a year-long top contender for NBA Rookie of the Year. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in his first season. He finished second behind LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.

"Ant" is averaging 22.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 41 games this season. Up in each category, Edwards has not stopped improving his game. He has seen a big step in his deep shooting specifically this year.

Edwards made NBA history just last month. Against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 15, he connected on 10 of 14 3-point shots. The impressive shooting made him the youngest NBA player to hit 10 3-pointers in a game. It also broke the franchise's single-game record for most 3-pointers.

Edwards scored his 2,000th NBA point in the same game, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

Edwards finished his 40-point performance Tuesday with nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks. The Timberwolves had their biggest comeback run start in the third quarter after trailing by 13 points. Minnesota managed to outscore their opponents 27-12 during the final 10 minutes of the third.

Edwards also joined Carmelo Anthony as the only player 20-years-old or younger to score 40 points without an assist.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Edwards tonight:



40 PTS

0 AST



He joins Carmelo Anthony as the only players 20 years or younger to score 40+ without dishing an assist. Anthony Edwards tonight:40 PTS0 ASTHe joins Carmelo Anthony as the only players 20 years or younger to score 40+ without dishing an assist. https://t.co/vWfiJaYHD1

With his second 40-point game of the season and fourth of his career, Edwards joins some very big names. His four games of 40 points or more ties him with Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic. LeBron James is the only player who sits ahead of him, with eight 40-point performances under the age of 20.

StatMuse @statmuse



8 — LeBron James

4 — Kevin Durant

4 — Luka Doncic

4 — Anthony Edwards



(Submitted by Most 40-point games before turning 21, all-time:8 — LeBron James4 — Kevin Durant4 — Luka Doncic4 — Anthony Edwards(Submitted by @DeePee30 Most 40-point games before turning 21, all-time:8 — LeBron James4 — Kevin Durant4 — Luka Doncic4 — Anthony Edwards(Submitted by @DeePee30) https://t.co/hZUoALkRnB

Edwards has already broken many records, simply doing it all and delivering with flair, poise and confidence. Whether driving to the net, shooting from deep or playing lockdown defense, “The Ant Man” does it with ease and, most importantly, with attitude.

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins said:

“And, look, we know he got the skills and athleticism and everything. But guess what else he got. He got the word play, he got the swagger. He got everything you want your franchise guy to be.”

Not just an asset on the court, Edwards is much an asset to journalists everywhere. His interviews catch headlines quickly, as most of his responses are hysterical.

Known for his comical and confident interview responses, Anthony’s response in a postgame interview Tuesday night may not come as a surprise. In the interview, "Ant" was asked how he felt after the 40-point effort and said:

“I feel like Black Jesus.”

When asked about Edwards' performance, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said:

“He has that mentality. He believes he can win any battle, any game, any matchup. … We’ve seen a few of these types of performances this season. Not only did he have the 40, but when we needed it most, he was making big shots.”

Edwards is well known for his confidence when speaking to the camera during interviews, but to hear from his coach that "Ant" practices what he preaches is refreshing. He is as straight-forward as they come; the man says what he wants whenever he wants and means it.

Edwards plays basketball much the same way — whatever is in his mind is what is going down, no matter what. Edwards has that aggressive, clutch mentality that was seen so early on with greats like LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Here's a look back at one of the most monstrous dunks of the decade, coming from Edwards himself.

With all the accolades he has already collected, one can only imagine the amounted greatness Edwards is going to reach. “A1 since day 1” at just about everything he does, there does not seem to be a limit in his game. Every area he was limited in last season has increased or been tweaked this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The future looks like it holds great things for “Black Jesus.”

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein