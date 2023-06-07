"Adam Silver is still gonna go through with the suspension" - Ja Morant's camp insists gun in recent video was fake

Adam Silver recently came out and said the NBA investigated the Ja Morant incident. The league will announce the suspension following the NBA Finals. According to talk show host Claudia Jordan, Morant’s representatives insist that the gun seen in the latest video resulted in Morant’s indefinite suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant was suspended after an Instagram Live video of him flashing a gun appeared online. Morant was suspended earlier this season in March after a similar video on his Instagram account showed him flashing a gun while at a Denver nightclub. Morant was just suspended from team activities again by the Grizzlies after he appeared in a video on a friend’s Instagram account flashing a gun.

Jordan went on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” and reported that Morant’s team continues to dispute the facts of the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My sources say that the relative in the back of the car in the back seat had a toy gun in the car,” Jordan said. “The gun is not real, and he was playing around with it. He passed it to Ja and that got caught on the live in his hand. The video was sent to Adam Silver allegedly.”

Jordan continued with her reporting. She said her sources in the Morant camp are saying the fact that the gun was allegedly fake, the NBA will still punish Morant.

“According to my source, allegedly Adam Silver is still gonna go through with the suspension. Looking like it should be about 30 games even though they know it was a toy gun.”

Morant endorsement deals and contract details

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe went off on ja Morant & his team for claiming the gun he flashed on ig live was a toy Unc Shannon sharpe went off on ja Morant & his team for claiming the gun he flashed on ig live was a toy https://t.co/k2ywe74ipi

Morant was suspended for eight games during the season after the first incident in Denver. It is unknown how many games the NBA will suspend Morant for.

The superstar has faced other troubles as well. Nike paused their current endorsement deal with Morant and took his shoes off their online store. They have not yet terminated the contract. Morant also had his deal with Powerade interrupted after being suspended.

Morant is set to make $33.5 million next season. He was in line to make more but he was not named to an All NBA team due to missing time with his suspension.

Morant signed a 5-year, $194.3 million contract extension before this season. That number is guaranteed but his contract could increase to a value of $231.4 million if Morant meets certain incentive-based bonuses.

Poll : 0 votes