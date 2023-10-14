After another explosive interview on Daryl Morey, James Harden goes unannounced at Sixers' public scrimmage

The James Harden-Daryl Morey saga took an ugly turn yet again. After Harden appeared for an interview and said that his relationship with Morey could not be repaired, things took a weird turn. During the Philadelphia 76ers public scrimmage, the team announced every player’s name, except Harden.

Kyle Neubeck from PHLY Sixers reported that Harden was present during the public scrimmage of the team. However, when the team started announcing the names of the players and the coaches, they did not announce Harden.

“Harden was (is?) here during pregame but did not get announced along with everyone else. The rest of the team including inactive/"coaching" players were announced.”

The refusal to acknowledge Harden’s name, that too in public scrimmage amounts to disrespect. Such actions from the organization are very unlikely, even when players try to force a trade. However, the 76ers’ front-office retaliation might have been the result of the 2018 league MVP’s fiery interview.

Previously, James Harden appeared for the interview for the first time since he rejoined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his explosive interview with the reporters, Harden said that he didn't see any way the relationship between him and Morey could ever be repaired.

Harden compared his relationship with Morey to a marriage and said he lost his trust in Morey. Interestingly, Harden kept referring to Morey as the front office in the interaction.

James Harden says he wants to retire as a Sixer

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are walking on two different roads and the two don’t seem to converge anytime soon. That was not the intention that Harden came to Philadelphia with.

Speaking to the reporters, Harden revealed that when he was traded to the 76ers from the Brooklyn Nets, he wanted to retire as a Sixer.

“This is definitely a difficult time," Harden said. "But for me, it’s just trusting the people that you’ve known over a decade. When I got traded, my whole thing was, I wanted to retire a Sixer ... I wanted to be here and retire a Sixer.”

However, according to The Beard, the 76ers' front office didn’t have him in their future plans. Commenting on the situation in Philly, James said that the situation is out of his control. He also said that it’s as much business for him now, just as it is for the organization, and wants to make his decision for his family.

However, this is the third time James Harden has asked for a trade from a team and it only puts him in a bad light. If he keeps forcing his way out, there would come a time, when teams would stop pursuing him.