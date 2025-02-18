After Ja Morant throws down gauntlet, Dunk Contest legend Aaron Gordon sends 4-word message signaling his intentions

Aaron Gordon is the prince who never became the NBA's Dunk Contest king. The Denver Nuggets forward, known for his otherworldly athleticism, is considered one of the best dunkers ever. His past Dunk Contest performances have led many to believe that he is the best entrant to the contest never to have won the event.

After being robbed of the title a second time in 2020, Gordon said he would never participate in a Dunk Contest again. AG even dissed Dwyane Wade, one of the judges, in a rap track titled '9 out of 10', referring to the former Heat guard not giving him a 10. This led to him losing out to Derrick Jones Jr. in the 2020 edition of the event.

However, with criticism for the lack of attractive dunkers in the Dunk Contest, various stars have teased interest in participating in the next edition of the contest. Ja Morant, one of the best in-game dunkers in the league, declared his interest publicly while nudging some premier competitors in the same direction after seeing Mac McClung secure his three-peat in the competition.

Aaron Gordon has opted to respond to Morant's inquest and NBA fans have reason to hope that the legend may return to the contest for another attempt at silverware.

"I still got some sh*t" the Nuggets forward quote tweeted in response to Ja Morant's post about him and Zach Lavine.

A lineup of Ja Morant, Aaron Gordon, and Zach Lavine could possibly be the best since Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins faced off in the contest in 1988. This would be it if there were a lineup to revive the contest. If Zach Lavine also renews interest in participation, the dream rematch of the legendary 2016 Dunk Contest that pitted Lavine and Gordon in an exhilarating finale could be upon us.

Aaron Gordon lost to Zach Lavine despite pulling off multiple dunks that scored 50 on 50

The legendary finale in 2016 during the All-Star Weekend in Toronto featured Aaron Gordon and Zach Lavine's incredible creativity and athleticism. The judges may have wondered how they could even choose between the two.

While Gordon pulled off some incredibly creative dunks, utilizing the Orlando Magic mascot for some of the more memorable ones, Lavine defied gravity by pulling off free-throw line dunks as if they were routine. Both players secured 50 after 50 on dunks until the judges finally decided to go Lavine's way after multiple rounds where the two matched each other dunk to dunk.

With Aaron Gordon and Zach Lavine fast approaching their thirties, the window of opportunity for fans to witness a dunk contest rematch is reducing by the day. Lavine's injury record also poses concerns, and a rematch may underwhelm. But the sheer fact that the two legendary dunkers could go head to head would be enough to bring all eyes to the Dunk Contest if both players decide to head to Los Angeles for the 2026 All-Star Weekend festivities.

Ten years after their first epic encounter, will the stars face off again under the bright lights of LA?

