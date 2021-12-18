"After Rob called me, the first thing I thought of was Kobe" - Isaiah Thomas reminisces Kobe Bryant as he re-debuts for the LA Lakers

Isaiah Thomas thought about the late great Kobe Bryant when he received the call to sign with the LA Lakers. The two shared a special bond and just like every Purple and Gold fan, the first thing that crossed IT's mind when he thought about the Lakers was Kobe. The 32-year-old has had a tough couple of years and was out of the league for a while before the Lakers signed him to a 10-day contract from the G-League.

His staggering 42 point performance for Gran Rapids Gold helped him grab the attention of the Lakers. He later received a call from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and one can imagine, just like every other hooper, Isiah's answer was a resounding yes. Speaking of the surreality of not having Kobe be apart of his return to the Lakers in some way, the guard said In his post-game interview that:

"It's just weird he's not here at all, you know like for me to put on the Lakers uniform again. First, after Rob called me, the first thing I thought of was Kobe... What would Kobe think about this? He would always send a text when something dope happened. I wish he was here, I wish he was here for not just myself, but for everybody, but you just continue to try to move on as possible. "

Isaiah Thomas went on to give some brief insight into the relationship he shared with Kobe off-the court and how he would have liked to talk to the late great about his newest opportunity with the Lakers:

"I mean, he was somebody important in my life and it is different this time around not being able to text him and talk to him, especially with the opportunity I had with the 10 day contract"

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "After Rob called me the first thing I thought of was Kobe...he would always send me a text when something dope happened." @isaiahthomas reflects on his #LakeShow return, his special bond with Kobe, and the tough road to getting back to the NBA. @LakersReporter "After Rob called me the first thing I thought of was Kobe...he would always send me a text when something dope happened." @isaiahthomas reflects on his #LakeShow return, his special bond with Kobe, and the tough road to getting back to the NBA. @LakersReporter https://t.co/EEFrlbYVSj

Isaiah Thomas had a sensational debut, despite the Lakers' disappointing loss. LeBron James, who has previously played with IT, lauded the 5'9 guard and said that he was extremely happy to play with him again. Speaking on the same night, LeBron James said in his own post-game interview:

"First of all, I've always had respect for him and happy to see him in the league. We were teammates in Cleveland and now he said he's healthy now. He said he wasn't healthy in Cleveland. His hip was just not allowing him to be him before the injury. Obviously he has his pop back, he has his shot back and it's good to have him"

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Happy to see [IT] back in the league and healthy...obviously he has his shot back and it's good to have him." LeBron James reflects on tonight's game that included a 19-point effort from Isaiah Thomas. "Happy to see [IT] back in the league and healthy...obviously he has his shot back and it's good to have him." LeBron James reflects on tonight's game that included a 19-point effort from Isaiah Thomas. https://t.co/t3L353pbKo

Isaiah Thomas drops 19 points on return with the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaiah Thomas needed just one game in the G-League for the Lakers to call him up to their team. However, the veteran made sure to make use of the big chance that he had been asking for all this while, as he dropped 19 points in the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 32-year-old recorded a team-high in points on 41.7% shooting from the field. He shot 2-6 from the three-point arc and also contributed with 1 block in the game. Although the Lakers suffered an 18 point blowout loss. His brilliance on the night was a big positive for the team.

Overtime @overtime Isaiah Thomas’ first game back ⬇️



19 PTS

5/12 FG

21 MIN Isaiah Thomas’ first game back ⬇️19 PTS5/12 FG21 MIN https://t.co/pZCwape0VI

Also Read Article Continues below

Frank Vogel would be tempted to keep IT as the bucket getter for the second unit. He also has experience in the league and can certainly score points and keep the offense running. However, the team would most probably like to wait and see how Isaiah Thomas delivers in the upcoming games against the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns before choosing to extend his stay with the Purple and Gold.

Edited by David Nyland