Age concern: Are the Miami Heat too old to contend for a championship?

The Miami Heat were beaten by the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2020-21 playoffs after going to the Finals the year before. With a roster full of grit and determination, are those qualities enough to evade the perception that the Miami Heat is too old?

The Miami Heat and 2021

The Miami Heat finished a disappointing 40-32 last season -- which was 6th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Miami Heat never got it right and crawled into the playoffs where the inevitable happened: they were swept by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler starring as the grizzled veteran

Butler, who turns 32 on September 14th, led the NBA in steals last season with two per game and averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. With so many ups and downs, the Miami Heat are fortunate to have a player surely incentivized to make 2020-21 an anomaly.

Look for Butler to play at an MVP level the entire season. Jimmy Butler always has something to prove, so with the addition of Kyle Lowry and everything he brings, firepower is present to prove yet again that he belongs.

With Butler, it's all about results. The stats do not tell his story, and Pat Riley's leadership will be a major factor in how the NBA shapes this season.

The proof of Kyle Lowry

The NBA champion bulldog guard landed in South Beach by way of Toronto. He is the perfect compliment to Jimmy Butler in every basketball sense, and one has to wonder why this combination didn't happen sooner.

Lowry will also provide leadership to Tyler Herro as he matures into a leader himself simply by leading by example. This team will be tough in the 4th quarter no matter the opponent with the ironclad wills of Butler and Lowry.

Will Tyler Herro be his own hero?

Tyler Herro regressed last season after a rookie campaign that stood out. Even with added responsibility, his per 36 minute numbers did not jump off the page. Was his regression a bout of sophomore doldrums or something else?

He is a very talented player who can do great things in the NBA. Look for Herro to bounce back in a big way this season and contribute to Miami Heat playoff success once again. His unique talent and youth will be served.

Too old?

The Miami Heat added 5 undrafted rookies to the roster. They also added Markieff Morris (32) from the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Lowry (35) from the Toronto Raptors and PJ Tucker (36) from the Milwaukee Bucks.

They also re-signed Jimmy Butler (32), Dewayne Dedmon (32), Duncan Robinson (27), Victor Oladipo (29), Udonis Haslem (41), and Duncan Robinson (27). All-Star do-everything big man Bam Adebayo is 24.

On paper, this is a good mix of old and young. PJ Tucker is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, Lowry will improve 4th quarter effienciency with all his championship experience when it matters most, the same as Morris.

Oladipo is a wildcard. If he is able to stay on the floor, the Miami Heat are a dangerous team. The Miami Heat better get it done this year, for if they don't AARP will come calling for their pound of flesh in earnest.

