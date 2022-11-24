Air Jordan 3 ‘Wizards’ PE: All you need to know about Michael Jordan’s shoe brand’s latest offering

Michael Jordan’s shoe brand has something new for fans. This time, the basketball legend will release Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" PE shoes. The sneakers are scheduled to be released in April 2023.

As many NBA fans know, Jordan spent the last two seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards. These shoes will be a tribute to his time in Washington.

Being a Chicago Bulls legend, Jordan has released many shoes with black and red colors. However, the "Wizards" colorway will feature a new color scheme that matches the team colors.

This article reveals all you need to know about the upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" PE, their exact release date, photos and more.

Michael Jordan’s shoe brand has another great model coming up

Thanks to his shoe line, Michael Jordan is the wealthiest former athlete of all time. His net worth is estimated at more than $2 billion in 2022, and he deserves a lot of credit for releasing fantastic shoes.

The Air Jordan 3 “Washington Wizards” PE is expected to be released in early 2023. The colorway is very similar to the "True Blue" colorway released in 2016. However, one noticeable difference is the lack of red color.

The above video shows the first look of the upcoming shoes by Michael Jordan’s shoe brand. As soon as the video came out, many sneakerheads pointed out the similarity to the previous colorway that has the same colors.

Releasing the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE will be iconic for the brand. After all, the Wizards tenure was a big part of Jordan's career and he dominated the league even in his late 30s.

Michael Jordan’s shoe brand has released numerous shoes over the past few decades (Image via Getty Images)

If everything goes according to plan, the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE will be available on April 29, 2023. At the moment, we don't know the price of the upcoming sneakers.

When it comes to sizes, there are reports that they will be available in various ranges, from men's to toddler sizes.

Jordan with the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan retired three times during his NBA career. He first left to play baseball in 1993, while his second retirement came in early 1999. This was unfortunate since the six-time champion was coming off his second three-peat.

Michael Jordan’s shoe brand turned him into a billionaire who owns an NBA team (Image via Getty Images)

Fortunately for the basketball world, Jordan announced his return to the NBA in September 2001. He signed with the Washington Wizards and donated his salary to a relief effort for the victims of the September 11 attacks.

Despite dealing with injuries, Jordan led the team in scoring with 22.9 points in his first season in D.C. In 142 games for the Wizards, MJ averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

