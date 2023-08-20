“Air is something else” - Bitter rival Isiah Thomas once reserved massive praise for Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas are one of the most storied rivalries in NBA history. Their bitter rivalry goes beyond the basketball court as Jordan and Thomas never buried the hatchet despite retiring from the sport years ago.

Given their heated history, no one would ever expect either to say anything positive about the other.

However, back in 1990, Isiah Thomas made some surprisingly pleasing remarks about Michael Jordan in The Arsenio Hall Show. Thomas went out of his way to acknowledge Jordan's amazing abilities on the hardwood. For someone who had burned bridges with "His Airness," it was eye-popping to see Thomas blurt out positive comments about his arch-nemesis in front of him.

"Jordan's just so unbelievable in terms of his quickness, his strength, his jumping ability, his touch and also his understanding of the game," Thomas said. "He's by far the best I've seen... Air is something else."

Looking back at Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' bitter rivalry

Michael Jordan vs Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas, the floor general of the Detroit Pistons, led his team with a gritty and unyielding demeanor. Under his leadership, the Pistons embraced a physical and defensive-oriented approach that became famously known as the "Bad Boys." Thomas' ability to distribute the ball and score in crunch moments made him the linchpin of the Pistons' offense.

On the other side of the rivalry stood Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls' transcendent superstar. Known for his unparalleled scoring ability and competitive fire, Jordan was a force of nature on the court. His versatility and skillset allowed him to dominate games from various positions, and his work ethic became the gold standard for aspiring athletes.

The rivalry between Jordan and Thomas reached its zenith during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The Pistons and the Bulls clashed in multiple Eastern Conference Finals, with the Pistons employing their rugged defensive tactics to stymie Jordan's scoring prowess. The battles between these two teams were characterized by intense physicality and mind games, with Jordan and Thomas often at the center of the drama.

Their rivalry was also fueled by off-court dynamics. Thomas was notably left off the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team," a decision that was rumored to be influenced by Jordan's stance due to past on-court conflicts. This added another layer of intrigue to their already charged relationship.

While their clashes were intense, the mutual respect between Thomas and Jordan was undeniable. In retirement, both players acknowledged each other's greatness and contributions to the game. Their competitive spirit and determination to succeed pushed each other to new heights, ultimately shaping the course of NBA history.

