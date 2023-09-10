All contact dunk requirements in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 is available worldwide, and the MyCareer mode has an all-new system with its own contact dunk requirements. The popular game mode allows players to fulfill their dreams of becoming an NBA superstar, albeit in the virtual form, and there's plenty for them to explore.

In fact, 2K Sports has made some interesting changes that allow a lot of freedom to the community. The contact dunk requirements are of vital importance irrespective of the position and body type one opts for.

In NBA 2K24, players can opt for default builds, which are modeled on actual NBA superstars. However, they can also choose to create their own builds without the use of a template.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Knowledge of the dunk requirements are must to ensure that their created persona can dunk properly in matches. Naturally, these requirements will vary based on what kind of dunk the players want, and what their body types are.

Two-foot Contact Dunk requirements in NBA 2K24

Small: Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6'5"

Pro: Driving Dunk 87+, Vertical 75+

Elite: Driving Dunk 94+, Vertical 82+

One Foot Contact Dunk requirements in NBA 2K24

Small Driving Dunk 93+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5”

Pro Driving Dunk 89+, Vertical 78+

Elite Driving Dunk 96+, Vertical 86+

Standing Contact Dunk requirements in NBA 2K24

Pro Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 80+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10”

Elite Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 90+, Vertical 75+, Height at least 6’10”

Alley Oops Contact Dunk requirements in NBA 2K24

Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height under 6’5”

Big Standing Dunk 85+, Driving Dunk 70+, Vertical 60+, Height at least 6’10”

Pro Driving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+

Elite Driving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+

It's worth noting that these are the mere requirements that will be required for the players to perform dunks with their creations. Players will still need to perform the actions manually, with the help of the correct commands.

Additionally, there are other aspects of a build that players have to concentrate on. Attributes like strength, speed, and more, are just some of the many vital factors on which the success of your dunks will depend.

Alternatively, players can choose pre-built templates as well for their MyCareer creation. This option will be available when players choose to create their MyCareer character.

The templates greatly simplify the character building process by eliminating the need for players to manually set the various parameters. Instead, the game assigns points based on the NBA superstar featured in the selected template.

This is an excellent option for people who are new to the game and are experiencing their first MyCareer mode.