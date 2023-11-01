All Halloween Trick or Treat locations in NBA 2K24

The Halloween-inspired Trick or Treat event is currently live in NBA 2K24, and it's an excellent chance for players to make the most of the festive period. To celebrate the occasion, 2K Games has provided a unique opportunity for all current-gen players to find different rewards, which include new apparel, boosts and VC in the MyCareer mode.

Players will be able to find different rewards spread all across My City when the event is live. However, the new map is pretty large, so knowing the exact locations will be extremely beneficial. On one hand, it will allow you to save your valued time, while on the other, you'll be able to collect all the rewards quickly. Moreover, it will eliminate the chance for you to miss out on any of the possible rewards as well.

NBA 2K24 Halloween Trick or Treat event includes some excellent rewards

The new event brings plenty of rewards for the players (Image via Twitter/2K Intel)

As mentioned earlier, The City is pretty big and can be quite confusing for those who are new to the game. However, several community members have already discovered the majority of the locations where the Trick or Treat event rewards can be found. Content specialist 2K Intel has even posted a screenshot of the approximate locations where you can find the rewards.

The job becomes a lot easier when you start from the top part of the map and then go towards the south. There are several locations, so finding all the rewards will require a certain amount of time. However, most of the locations are concentrated in the northern part of My City.

While the Halloween Trick or Treat doesn't offer too much VC, there are some amazing items that you'll find in the locations marked on the map. This includes MyCareer boosts that will allow you to make faster progress. 2K Games have also dropped exclusive cosmetic items themed around Halloween. Since this event is time-limited, you should grind the rewards as quickly as possible.

NBA 2K24 free Halloween code

If you're not entirely satisfied with the Trick or Treat event, there's more waiting for you in NBA 2K24. Earlier on October 31, 2K Games also released a new code that you'll be able to redeem in MyTeam mode. Here's the free code that you can now redeem to get your rewards:

There are two available options when it comes to the freebies

1 Freaky Deluxe Pack with 5 cards

1 85-overall Series 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Code: MyTEAM-TRICK-OR-TREAT

Combined with the Trick or Treat event, Halloween is shaping up nicely in NBA 2K24.