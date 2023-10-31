NBA 2K24 Free Halloween Locker Code: How to redeem, all rewards, and more

NBA 2K24 players can now redeem a free Halloween Locker Code, which has been released by publisher 2K Games. This is the first occasion since the global launch when the publishers have released a universal code that can be redeemed by all players. Once again, the new code brings some amazing freebies for all the players that can be used in the MyTeam mode.

Locker codes have been a popular option for the NBA 2K community, although 2K Games have been pretty slow with NBA 2K24 so far. While few codes have been provided that grant extra VC, those were redeemable by very few players. That's not the case with the free Halloween Locker code released for NBA 2K24.

While it's available for all, it will remain so only for a limited time. Hence, it's important that you redeem it as early as possible, especially before the code expires.

NBA 2K24 Free Halloween Locker Code rewards

Typically, the codes provided by 2K Games have offered different types of goodies to players. The latest one offers an interesting choice - you can either receive a Deluxe pack for absolutely free or a Series 1 NBA superstar card.

Here are the two available rewards, along with the code that you'll need to use.

1 Freaky Deluxe Pack with 5 cards

1 85-overall Series 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Here's the code: MyTEAM-TRICK-OR-TREAT

Note that you can't choose between the reward you want to receive after redeeming the code. That will be completely random, and the final contents will depend on your luck. All contents from the pack, and the 85-rated Giannis Series 1 items are unauctionable as well.

How to redeem the NBA 2K24 Free Halloween Locker Code?

Redeeming the Halloween Locker Code in NBA 2K24 is no different from how you have redeemed any of the codes provided in the past.

Start the game.

Load MyTeam mode

Go to the home screen

The option to redeem the code can be found on the Community Hub.

In Community Hub, go to the dedicated section provided to redeem any code.

Memorize the code.

Use the text box to enter it, and press on redeem.

Once redeemed, the items will be sent to your unopened packs section in MyTeam.

From there, you will be able to finally redeem the rewards.

Do note that you can redeem the rewards only once per 2K account, even if you're using it to play on multiple platforms. That's all you need to know to celebrate Halloween with a free card/pack for your MyTeam mode.