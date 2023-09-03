All major NBA 2K24 differences between next-gen and current-gen versions

Only one week is left for NBA 2K24's global release, and 2K Sports has showcased several interesting things so far on social media, allowing fans to understand what to expect from the game. However, there will be major differences between the current-gen version from its next-gen counterpart.

The differences will be seen in content, which will be mostly about game modes. Similarly, some of the cooler features being introduced by Visual Concept will also be missing on the current-gen versions. Players need to understand the differences before they get their NBA 2K24 copy.

All NBA 2K24 next-gen exclusive game modes

One of the key differences between the two versions will be the possible game modes. Since the advent of the next-gen, 2K Sports has put more effort into the version. As a result, there will be certain game modes in NBA 2K24 that will be exclusively available on the PS5 and Xbox Series XlS.

The W

MyNBA

My City

Out of the three, "The W" will be completely absent on the current-gen version. This mode caters to women's NBA and includes authentic teams from the league and all those who are part of it. In NBA 2K24, there will even be a path to glory option for players to lead their characters to the top.

Although MyNBA and My City will be present only on current-gen, there will be big differences. For example, a new beachside city location will be available only on the next-gen consoles. It's safe to assume that these two modes will be far more limited in what they will offer on the current-gen versions.

All NBA 2K24 next-gen exclusive features

2K Sports and Visual Concepts will be looking to change how the game is played with the introduction of ProPLAY for the first time. NBA superstars will replicate their real-life movements in the virtual world, which will add to the overall immesiveness.

Another big introduction will be the debut of crossplay for the first time in the history of NBA 2K. Xbox Series XlS and PS5 players will be able to play with and against each other without having to bother about the platform of their choice.

Both these features could be amazing in the long run. However, they won't be available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC players. Despite multiple requests from the community, PC users will have to contend with the current-gen version of the game for at least one more year.

