All NBA 2K24 achievements and trophies

NBA 2K24 is now live worldwide, and players across PCs and consoles can get to enjoy the latest basketball simulator from 2K Sports. There's plenty of new content for the fans to explore, especially if they're playing on the current-gen consoles. While there are major differences with old-gen, the overall list of achievements and trophies is pretty much the same.
All the achievements can now be completed as the game is live. There's a total of 45 different achievements to complete, which will earn you different points. Some of them are certainly harder to complete, and they will take longer time. Others are relatively easier, and they can be completed quickly across different game modes in NBA 2K24.
Complete list of 45 NBA 2K24 achievements
To complete all the achievements, players must explore the different game modes that are available. This is purely due to the simple reason that some can only be completed in a given game mode.
- Sunset Park – Defeat all 8 boss characters at Sunset Park
- The Point – Defeat all 8 boss characters at The Point
- The Yard – Win the streetball tournament at The Year in NBA 2K24
- The Historian – Get 3 stars on all 4 family flashback games
- Flash of Brilliance – Activate a GOAT Skill for the first time
- Full Potential – Unlock the Tier 4 GOAT Skill Reward in all 4 categories
- In the Conversation – Reach Tier 5 on the GOAT List
- Movin’ on Up – Reach Tier 4 on the GOAT List
- Sweet 16 – Reach Tier 3 on the GOAT List
- The Elite 8 – Reach Tier 2 on the GOAT List
- The Big 3 – Reach Tier 1 on the GOAT List
- The G.O.A.T. – Reach the Overall #1 spot on the GOAT List
- Mr. Good Year – Set single-season record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM
- Record Breaker – Set career record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM
- Billy the Kid – Win RotY, MVP, Finals MVP, and the Championship in the Same Season
- MVP of MVPs – Win 7 NBA MVPs to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Seven Rings to Rule Them All – Win 7 NBA championships to pass Michael Jordan
- Mini Mamba – Earn 12 stars in Mamba Moments
- Full Mamba – Earn 21 stars in Mamba Moments
- It’s All About the W – Win a WNBA game in The W
- Watch Me Work – Win a game in The W Online
- She Got Game – Reach Progression tier 10 in The W
- Bet on Woman – Reach tier 10 in all pillars in The W
- New with Tags – In MyTEAM, apply a Diamond Shoe Card to any Player Card
- Got’em – Create a Diamond Shoe in the MT Shoe Lab
- Second Opinion – Regrade an already graded card a second time
- Cap Space – Win a Salary Cap Game
- True Gamer – Earn a Prize from each mini-game
- Direct To You – Buy a Card from the Player Market
- Jigsaw – Complete a Shattered Prize
- Super Shiny – Play a game where your complete 13-man lineup is all Holo Cards
- Thunderstruck – Beat a Team in Domination by 73 points
- Enhanced – Add or Improve a Badge and Apply a Shoe card to the same Graded Player
- Collector – Complete any Collection
- Green Zone – Make 5 Perfect Release shots in a single game
- It’s Easy Being Green – Make 10 Perfect Release shots in a single game
- Winning – Win a game in NBA 2K24
- Make A Point – Win a game by more than 10 points in NBA 2K24
- Make A Statement – Win a game by more than 20 points
- Turning Point – Outscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter
- The Rest Is Just Academic – Take a 10-point lead into halftime
- Keep Your Distance – Make 10 three-point shots in any one game
- Net Gain – Turn the ball over 10 times fewer than your opponent
- Dirty Work – Get more rebounds, blocks, and assists than your opponent
- Spreading The Love – Finish a game in which all 5 starters score double-digit points
That's all you'll need to know in terms of the achievements in NBA 2K24.
