All NBA 2K24 achievements and trophies

NBA 2K24 is now live worldwide, and players across PCs and consoles can get to enjoy the latest basketball simulator from 2K Sports. There's plenty of new content for the fans to explore, especially if they're playing on the current-gen consoles. While there are major differences with old-gen, the overall list of achievements and trophies is pretty much the same.

All the achievements can now be completed as the game is live. There's a total of 45 different achievements to complete, which will earn you different points. Some of them are certainly harder to complete, and they will take longer time. Others are relatively easier, and they can be completed quickly across different game modes in NBA 2K24.

Complete list of 45 NBA 2K24 achievements

To complete all the achievements, players must explore the different game modes that are available. This is purely due to the simple reason that some can only be completed in a given game mode.

Sunset Park – Defeat all 8 boss characters at Sunset Park

Defeat all 8 boss characters at Sunset Park The Point – Defeat all 8 boss characters at The Point

Defeat all 8 boss characters at The Point The Yard – Win the streetball tournament at The Year in NBA 2K24

Win the streetball tournament at The Year in NBA 2K24 The Historian – Get 3 stars on all 4 family flashback games

Get 3 stars on all 4 family flashback games Flash of Brilliance – Activate a GOAT Skill for the first time

Activate a GOAT Skill for the first time Full Potential – Unlock the Tier 4 GOAT Skill Reward in all 4 categories

Unlock the Tier 4 GOAT Skill Reward in all 4 categories In the Conversation – Reach Tier 5 on the GOAT List

Reach Tier 5 on the GOAT List Movin’ on Up – Reach Tier 4 on the GOAT List

Reach Tier 4 on the GOAT List Sweet 16 – Reach Tier 3 on the GOAT List

Reach Tier 3 on the GOAT List The Elite 8 – Reach Tier 2 on the GOAT List

Reach Tier 2 on the GOAT List The Big 3 – Reach Tier 1 on the GOAT List

Reach Tier 1 on the GOAT List The G.O.A.T. – Reach the Overall #1 spot on the GOAT List

Reach the Overall #1 spot on the GOAT List Mr. Good Year – Set single-season record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM

Set single-season record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM Record Breaker – Set career record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM

Set career record in PTS, REB, AST, BLK, STL, or 3PM Billy the Kid – Win RotY, MVP, Finals MVP, and the Championship in the Same Season

Win RotY, MVP, Finals MVP, and the Championship in the Same Season MVP of MVPs – Win 7 NBA MVPs to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Win 7 NBA MVPs to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Seven Rings to Rule Them All – Win 7 NBA championships to pass Michael Jordan

Win 7 NBA championships to pass Michael Jordan Mini Mamba – Earn 12 stars in Mamba Moments

Earn 12 stars in Mamba Moments Full Mamba – Earn 21 stars in Mamba Moments

Earn 21 stars in Mamba Moments It’s All About the W – Win a WNBA game in The W

Win a WNBA game in The W Watch Me Work – Win a game in The W Online

Win a game in The W Online She Got Game – Reach Progression tier 10 in The W

Reach Progression tier 10 in The W Bet on Woman – Reach tier 10 in all pillars in The W

Reach tier 10 in all pillars in The W New with Tags – In MyTEAM, apply a Diamond Shoe Card to any Player Card

In MyTEAM, apply a Diamond Shoe Card to any Player Card Got’em – Create a Diamond Shoe in the MT Shoe Lab

Create a Diamond Shoe in the MT Shoe Lab Second Opinion – Regrade an already graded card a second time

Regrade an already graded card a second time Cap Space – Win a Salary Cap Game

Win a Salary Cap Game True Gamer – Earn a Prize from each mini-game

Earn a Prize from each mini-game Direct To You – Buy a Card from the Player Market

Buy a Card from the Player Market Jigsaw – Complete a Shattered Prize

Complete a Shattered Prize Super Shiny – Play a game where your complete 13-man lineup is all Holo Cards

Play a game where your complete 13-man lineup is all Holo Cards Thunderstruck – Beat a Team in Domination by 73 points

Beat a Team in Domination by 73 points Enhanced – Add or Improve a Badge and Apply a Shoe card to the same Graded Player

Add or Improve a Badge and Apply a Shoe card to the same Graded Player Collector – Complete any Collection

Complete any Collection Green Zone – Make 5 Perfect Release shots in a single game

Make 5 Perfect Release shots in a single game It’s Easy Being Green – Make 10 Perfect Release shots in a single game

Make 10 Perfect Release shots in a single game Winning – Win a game in NBA 2K24

Win a game in NBA 2K24 Make A Point – Win a game by more than 10 points in NBA 2K24

Win a game by more than 10 points in NBA 2K24 Make A Statement – Win a game by more than 20 points

Win a game by more than 20 points Turning Point – Outscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter

Outscore your opponent by 10 points in a single quarter The Rest Is Just Academic – Take a 10-point lead into halftime

Take a 10-point lead into halftime Keep Your Distance – Make 10 three-point shots in any one game

Make 10 three-point shots in any one game Net Gain – Turn the ball over 10 times fewer than your opponent

Turn the ball over 10 times fewer than your opponent Dirty Work – Get more rebounds, blocks, and assists than your opponent

Get more rebounds, blocks, and assists than your opponent Spreading The Love – Finish a game in which all 5 starters score double-digit points

That's all you'll need to know in terms of the achievements in NBA 2K24.