All NBA 2K24 Season 3 Pass MyCareer and MyTeam rewards

NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass is now live, which also marks the start of the 25th anniversary of 2K. Naturally, there's plenty in store for players to enjoy, and a bulk of the offerings can be obtained from the season pass. Once again, there are 40 levels of different items for you to unlock across the MyTeam and MyCareer modes.

If you're a free season pass owner, there are 80 different rewards you can get by completing all 40 milestones. Do note that the paid season pass comes with 40 bonus items, increasing the total tally to 120. However, the following list only includes items that can be obtained by every NBA 2K24 Season 3 player. The total rewards have been divided into the two available modes: MyCareer and MyTeam.

All NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass MyTeam rewards

For the first time, 2K Games has included 40 different cards in the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass. Each level will provide you with a new superstar to add to your respective squads. While the earlier offerings are relatively lower-rated, there are some amazing rewards available in the higher levels of the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass.

Level 1: 94 OVR Free Agent Michael Jordan

Level 2: 65 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo

Level 3: 66 OVR Eric Gordon

Level 4: 67 OVR Evolution DeMar DeRozan

Level 5: 68 OVR Tony Wroten

Level 6: 69 OVR Sim Bhullar

Level 7: 70 OVR Matt Barnes

Level 8: 71 OVR Baron Davis

Level 9: 72 OVR Shannon Brown

Level 10: 73 OVR Landry Fields

Level 11: 74 OVR Herdo Turkoglu

Level 12: 75 OVR Robert Pack

Level 13: Evolution 76 OVR Zach LaVine

Level 14: 77 OVR Jamal Crawford

Level 15: 78 OVR Antony Morrow

Level 16: 79 OVR Tyreke Evans

Level 17: 79 OVR Jason Richardson

Level 18: 80 OVR Luke Walton

Level 19: 80 OVR Arvydas Sabonis

Level 20: 80 OVR Ben Gordon

Level 21: 82 OVR Josh Smith

Level 22: 83 Wilson Chandler

Level 23: 83 OVR Damon Stoudamire

Level 24: 84 OVR Dell Curry

Level 25: 84 OVR Danny Granger

Level 26: 85 OVR Gerald Green

Level 27: 86 OVR Mitch Richmond

Level 28: Evolution 86 OVR Shaquille O'Neal

Level 29: 87 OVR Ricky Davis

Level 30: 87 OVR Stephen Curry

Level 31: 88 OVR Matt Harpring

Level 32: 89 OVR Kevin Martin

Level 33: 89 OVR Andrea Bargnani

Level 34: 90 OVR Terrence Ross

Level 35: 90 OVR Richard Hamilton

Level 36: 91 OVR Steve Nash

Level 37: 91 OVR Eddie Jones

Level 38: 92 OVR Monta Ellis

Level 39: 93 OVR Amar'e Stoudamire

Level: 40: 95 OVR Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler

All NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass MyCareer rewards

The MyCareer mode also has 40 levels of unique items that can be unlocked from the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass. These rewards are available to you irrespective of whether you have upgraded to the premium version of the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass or not.

Level 1: Season 3 Ball & Tee

Level 2: 30 Minute Double XP Coin

Level 3: Hexagon Jumpshot Meter

Level 4: adidas AE 1

Level 5: Cool Shades Green Release

Level 6: Basketball Banners

Level 7: Lightning Bolt Indicator

Level 8: Boosted Accessory (+1 Interior Defense)

Level 9: High Risk Tier-C Badge

Level 10: Magic and Paolo Banchero Banners

Level 11: 60 Minute Double XP Coin

Level 12: NBA City Jersey

Level 13: NBA City Jersey

Level 14: Season 3 Emotes #1

Level 15: SGA and Cavaliers 2K24 Banners

Level 16: Boosted Accessory (+1 Ball Handle)

Level 17: Boosted Accessory (+1 Ball Handle)

Level 18: High Risk Tier-B Badge

Level 19: Season 3 Emotes #2

Level 20: Allen Iverson Hairstyle

Level 21: Silver Floor Setter

Level 22: 60 Minute Double XP Coin

Level 23: 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)

Level 24: Boosted Accessory (+1 Driving Dunk)

Level 25: 60 Minute Double XP Coin

Level 26: Snowflake Ball Trail

Level 27: Pocket Bike

Level 28: 60 Minute Double XP Coin

Level 29: High Risk A-Tier Badge

Level 30: Wearable Mascot Costume

Level 31: Kings and Bulls Banners

Level 32: Season 3 Emotes #3

Level 33: 60 Minute Double XP Coin

Level 34: 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)

Level 35: Season 3 Suit

Level 36: 60 Minute Double XP Coin (x2)

Level 37: Kevin Durant and Dwight Howard Banners

Level 38: High Risk S-Tier Badge

Level 39: Traditional Santa Costume Suit

Level: 40: Gold Floor Setter

While there are 80 rewards, you'll have to complete 40 milestones to complete the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass. This is due to the shared progression that works across the two game modes.