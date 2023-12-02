All NBA 2K24 Season 3 Pass MyCareer and MyTeam rewards

NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass is now live, which also marks the start of the 25th anniversary of 2K. Naturally, there's plenty in store for players to enjoy, and a bulk of the offerings can be obtained from the season pass. Once again, there are 40 levels of different items for you to unlock across the MyTeam and MyCareer modes.
If you're a free season pass owner, there are 80 different rewards you can get by completing all 40 milestones. Do note that the paid season pass comes with 40 bonus items, increasing the total tally to 120. However, the following list only includes items that can be obtained by every NBA 2K24 Season 3 player. The total rewards have been divided into the two available modes: MyCareer and MyTeam.
All NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass MyTeam rewards
For the first time, 2K Games has included 40 different cards in the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass. Each level will provide you with a new superstar to add to your respective squads. While the earlier offerings are relatively lower-rated, there are some amazing rewards available in the higher levels of the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass.
- Level 1: 94 OVR Free Agent Michael Jordan
- Level 2: 65 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Level 3: 66 OVR Eric Gordon
- Level 4: 67 OVR Evolution DeMar DeRozan
- Level 5: 68 OVR Tony Wroten
- Level 6: 69 OVR Sim Bhullar
- Level 7: 70 OVR Matt Barnes
- Level 8: 71 OVR Baron Davis
- Level 9: 72 OVR Shannon Brown
- Level 10: 73 OVR Landry Fields
- Level 11: 74 OVR Herdo Turkoglu
- Level 12: 75 OVR Robert Pack
- Level 13: Evolution 76 OVR Zach LaVine
- Level 14: 77 OVR Jamal Crawford
- Level 15: 78 OVR Antony Morrow
- Level 16: 79 OVR Tyreke Evans
- Level 17: 79 OVR Jason Richardson
- Level 18: 80 OVR Luke Walton
- Level 19: 80 OVR Arvydas Sabonis
- Level 20: 80 OVR Ben Gordon
- Level 21: 82 OVR Josh Smith
- Level 22: 83 Wilson Chandler
- Level 23: 83 OVR Damon Stoudamire
- Level 24: 84 OVR Dell Curry
- Level 25: 84 OVR Danny Granger
- Level 26: 85 OVR Gerald Green
- Level 27: 86 OVR Mitch Richmond
- Level 28: Evolution 86 OVR Shaquille O'Neal
- Level 29: 87 OVR Ricky Davis
- Level 30: 87 OVR Stephen Curry
- Level 31: 88 OVR Matt Harpring
- Level 32: 89 OVR Kevin Martin
- Level 33: 89 OVR Andrea Bargnani
- Level 34: 90 OVR Terrence Ross
- Level 35: 90 OVR Richard Hamilton
- Level 36: 91 OVR Steve Nash
- Level 37: 91 OVR Eddie Jones
- Level 38: 92 OVR Monta Ellis
- Level 39: 93 OVR Amar'e Stoudamire
- Level: 40: 95 OVR Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler
All NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass MyCareer rewards
The MyCareer mode also has 40 levels of unique items that can be unlocked from the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass. These rewards are available to you irrespective of whether you have upgraded to the premium version of the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass or not.
- Level 1: Season 3 Ball & Tee
- Level 2: 30 Minute Double XP Coin
- Level 3: Hexagon Jumpshot Meter
- Level 4: adidas AE 1
- Level 5: Cool Shades Green Release
- Level 6: Basketball Banners
- Level 7: Lightning Bolt Indicator
- Level 8: Boosted Accessory (+1 Interior Defense)
- Level 9: High Risk Tier-C Badge
- Level 10: Magic and Paolo Banchero Banners
- Level 11: 60 Minute Double XP Coin
- Level 12: NBA City Jersey
- Level 13: NBA City Jersey
- Level 14: Season 3 Emotes #1
- Level 15: SGA and Cavaliers 2K24 Banners
- Level 16: Boosted Accessory (+1 Ball Handle)
- Level 17: Boosted Accessory (+1 Ball Handle)
- Level 18: High Risk Tier-B Badge
- Level 19: Season 3 Emotes #2
- Level 20: Allen Iverson Hairstyle
- Level 21: Silver Floor Setter
- Level 22: 60 Minute Double XP Coin
- Level 23: 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
- Level 24: Boosted Accessory (+1 Driving Dunk)
- Level 25: 60 Minute Double XP Coin
- Level 26: Snowflake Ball Trail
- Level 27: Pocket Bike
- Level 28: 60 Minute Double XP Coin
- Level 29: High Risk A-Tier Badge
- Level 30: Wearable Mascot Costume
- Level 31: Kings and Bulls Banners
- Level 32: Season 3 Emotes #3
- Level 33: 60 Minute Double XP Coin
- Level 34: 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Boosts)
- Level 35: Season 3 Suit
- Level 36: 60 Minute Double XP Coin (x2)
- Level 37: Kevin Durant and Dwight Howard Banners
- Level 38: High Risk S-Tier Badge
- Level 39: Traditional Santa Costume Suit
- Level: 40: Gold Floor Setter
While there are 80 rewards, you'll have to complete 40 milestones to complete the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Season Pass. This is due to the shared progression that works across the two game modes.
