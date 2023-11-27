NBA 2K24 Season 3 release date and time for all regions confirmed

The latest patch for NBA 2K24 has practically confirmed the date and time for the launch of Season 3 events, which are set to begin very soon. The third season is likely going to introduce plenty of special content along with unique rewards that players will be able to grind. While the exact nature of the possible content hasn't yet been revealed, 2K Games has already confirmed the date and time for the new season.

The information comes from the official community discord, where it has been shared, along with the notes for the upcoming patch. The new update is going to be available for both new and old-gen systems and includes a host of important changes. That said, the new season will certainly be the main attraction for many players, some of whom have already completed the ongoing events. Knowing the time and date will allow them to jump right back in once the new set of activities is available in NBA 2K24 Season 3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA 2K24 Season 3 release date

Expand Tweet

The NBA 2K24 Season 3 will go live on December 1, which also marks the start of the Christmas month. There could be some exciting gifts that players could find as part of the different game modes that the community could enjoy. It's the same date when the second season officially comes to a close. Hence, this is the last few days for players to grind and maximize the rewards in Season 2.

As of writing, the exact contents and rewards haven't been announced, despite the release of the patch notes. However, it's highly likely that the MyCareer and MyTeam modes will see the biggest parts of action. A new season pass will also be released, introducing plenty of exciting items along the free and paid paths.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 release time

Visual Concepts has also confirmed when the new season will begin on December 1. Players in the United States will enjoy the fresh content starting at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. Players in the UK can enjoy it all starting at 4 PM BST, whereas Indians can start the new season from 9:30 PM IST. NBA 2K24 players in other areas can calculate their local timing as well.

It remains to be seen what kind of special promos and cards will be introduced in Season 3.