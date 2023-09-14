NBA 2K24 Mirage promo set to introduce special Tracy McGrady item and more to MyTeam

Week 2 of NBA 2K24 is set to introduce the Mirage promo in the MyTeam mode, which will be headlined by a special Tracy McGrady item. 2K Games has announced the latest promo, which will go live later on Friday, September 15. Once the promo is live, it will offer plenty of additional choices for the players to build up their squads.

Since the global launch on September 8, there have been plenty of exciting additions in the form of special cards. Most of those have been along the Legendary Path agendas and new cards on the reward track of Season 1. The opening week also saw the launch of Legendary Path and 2K Day Packs in MyTeam mode. The Mirage promo could become a popular release, given the names set to feature in NBA 2K24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All Mirage promo cards in NBA 2K24 led by Tracy McGrady

Expand Tweet

Amethyst Derrick Rose

Amethyst Scottie Pippen

Ruby DeMarcus Cousins

Ruby Kyle Korver

Ruby Karl Malone

Sapphire Jameer Nelson

Sapphire Andrea Bargnani

Sapphire Jason Richardson

Emerald James Posey

Emerald Chris Kaman

Emerald Chris Andersen

Emerald Nick Van Exel

Gold Stromile Swift

Gold Hakim Warrick

Gold Bobby Jackson

If players can find all the cards in MyTeam mode, they will unlock the Amethyst Tracy McGrady item, which incidentally has the highest overall at 91. It will certainly be an amazing item for any player and their MyTeam squad in NBA 2K24.

The overall of all the cards haven't been released, and they will be available once the Mirage promo is live. However, Tracy McGrady won't be the only member of the 90-overall club in this promo. The duo of Scottie Pippen and Derrick Rose are the two other Amethyst options, and both of them will have an overall of 90.

Once the Mirage promo is live, NBA 2K24 players will be able to find the cards across different packs. Option choices will also be available to guarantee players special promo items. 2K Games has also stated that some of the items will also be available from the agendas, just like it occurred during the 2K Day promo.