NBA 2K24 set to introduce Salary Cap mode in MyTeam

Plenty of new content coming to NBA 2K24 has been revealed so far, and the Salary Cap mode in MyTeam could attract many when the game releases on September 8.

There had been earlier indications about introducing such a game mode when 2K Sports dropped the MyTeam trailer. The publishers have now revealed more details about the game mode and what kind of rewards they will contain.

One week is left for a new basketball video game to become available globally, and so far, 2K Sports has shown its ambitions in many ways. Some exciting features like ProPLAY and Crossplay will be making their franchise debuts on the next-gen consoles. The fun doesn't stop here, as the trusted MyTeam section will offer something as unique as the Salary Cap mode.

NBA 2K24's Salary Cap mode in MyTeam could become extremely popular

Historically, the MyTeam mode has always been popular with NBA 2K fans due to how the entire section works. Players are free to make their custom squads with NBA superstars from the previous and current era, and various special cards can be won. 2K Sports has already added that plenty of such content will be waiting for the fans in NBA 2K24.

The Salary Cap mode will put a stipulation of building a lineup under a certain cap. It remains to be seen what the amounts will be, but the mode will undoubtedly be a unique challenge, and players will have to think outside the box to build their teams.

In this mode, matches will have two halves, and a score limit will decide each half. The one to reach their quicker will be termed the winner, and there are incentives for players to win as many as possible.

In Season 1, there will be three Ruby reward cards that every player can win from the Salary Cap mode in MyTeam. Anyone who manages to do so will get an Amethyst Victor Oladipo card to add to their squad. It will be interesting to see how popular this game mode will become once NBA 2K24 releases on September 8.

