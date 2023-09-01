What is the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition? Exploring the differences with regular edition

NBA 2K24 is set to release on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The game is available for pre-order, and, as usual, there are multiple versions to choose from. This year’s editions of the game include the regular “Kobe Bryant Edition,” the “Black Mamba Edition,” the “WNBA Edition” and the “25th Anniversary Edition.”

As for the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition, the promo on NBA 2K’s website reads as follows:

“Celebrate the past, present and future of hoops culture with the NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition.”

The 25th Anniversary Edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the NBA 2K video game franchise, offers significantly more perks than the regular Kobe Bryant Editon.

These bonuses include virtual currency and extra MyTEAM and MyCAREER content. As a result, the 25th Anniversary Edition is considerably more expensive than the Kobe Byrant Edition at $149.99 compared to $69.99.

Bonuses from the 25th Anniversary Edition include a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription, 100K virtual currency, 50K MyTEAM points, a sapphire Kobe Bryant card and a “rookie” ruby Kobe Bryant card.

Additional Bonuses for those who pre-order the 25th Anniversary Edition include 5K MyTEAM points, 5K virtual currency, 10 MyTEAM promo packs and a 95-rated Kobe Bryant MyTEAM free agent card.

The full list of bonus content for the NBA2K24 25th Anniversary Edition can be found here.

Which player has the highest rating on NBA 2K24?

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

On Wednesday, NBA 2K revealed the first group of player ratings for the NBA’s top stars.

Coming in at No. 1 is Denver Nuggets superstar center and reigning NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic, at 98 overall. Jokic is followed by five other superstars at 96 overall, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

