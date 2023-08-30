"So MJ gotta be a 99 then" - NBA 2K fans react to Kobe Bryant getting a 99-rated card in NBA 2K24

Kobe Bryant, who will be the cover athlete for the newest iteration of NBA 2K, will find himself in elite company as a 99 overall player in the game. No doubt, the game will have several different 'versions' of Kobe Bryant throughout the years.

With a number of 'classic teams' fans will be able to play as the No. 8 'Frobe' version of Bryant, as well as 'The Black Mamba' version of Bryant.

So far, there has been no word as to which of Kobe Bryant's character models will be a 99 overall or if all of them will receive 99 overall ratings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given the news, which was leaked by @2kIntel on Twitter, fans were quick to point out that Michael Jordan must also be a 99 overall, like in previous games. At the same time, the news drew plenty of reactions from fans, who were quick to add in replies.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taking a closer look at other players besides Kobe Bryant with 99 overall ratings in NBA 2k24

In addition to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, it seems as though NBA 2K24 is poised to hand out two additional 99 overall ratings. Although in previous games, the 99 overall rating was reserved for Michael Jordan, sources like 2kratings.com indicate that more players will have a 99 overall.

In addition to Jordan, and Bryant, LeBron James' 2011–12 Miami Heat model will also have a 99 overall rating. Last, but certainly not least, it appears as though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will have a 99 overall rating for his Milwaukee Bucks character model.

In his case, it's incredibly impressive that Abdul-Jabbar has landed a 99 overall given that his three-point shot rating is just a 36.

(Suggested Reading: FIBA World Cup MVP ladder)

Kobe Bryant NBA2k24

New features in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 will see the game take new strides towards the goal of being a true 'basketball simulator' with the all-new ProPlay system. While previously, developers would have had to get someone in-studio to wear a motion-capture suit to recreate player movements, that's no longer the case.

Under the new ProPlay system, developers will be able to use real footage from NBA games to create animations, giving players a true-to-life experience.

In addition, those eager to hit the park in MyCareer will also have to navigate the new Badge system for MyPlayers.

With a number of popular badges excluded from the new MyPlayer builder, players will have to adapt in order to rise to greatness among their peers.

(Suggested Reading: Paul George weighs in on 'GOAT' point guard debate)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)