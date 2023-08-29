"Neither one of them is wrong": Paul George responds to Michael Jordan's assertion of Magic Johnson as the greatest PG over Steph Curry

Michael Jordan joined in the greatest point guard of all time debate concerning Magic Johnson and Steph Curry. Jordan texted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, arguing his point that the LA Lakers legend is the GOAT in that position over “Chef Curry.

Paul George, who has played against the Golden State Warriors superstar for most of his career, had this to say about the suddenly blistering debate:

(20:32 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The thing about it is nobody’s wrong. This is why the debate stuff is starting to get so annoying at this point. Who’s gonna be the person that will be like, ‘He’s right.’ … Nobody’s ever gonna be like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. He’s the GOAT. Let’s just stop this now and make sure we stamp that he’s the GOAT from this point on.’ It’s never gonna happen.

“Neither of them is wrong in this situation.”

Curry recently appeared on Gilbert Arenas' podcast to talk about several things. When asked on the show if he believes he’s the greatest to play the position, the NBA’s all-time greatest shooter responded in the affirmative.

A day later, Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” surprised everyone when he revealed Michael Jordan’s text to him regarding the issue:

“Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close but not in front of Magic.

“Steph Curry is by far the better shooter of all time… But Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best. … By the way, Magic has five NBA championships. “

Paul George makes a case for both Magic Johnson and Steph Curry

For Paul George, both Magic Johnson and Steph Curry can be called GOATs. He has no problem putting that label on two of the best to play the point guard position.

Here’s what the LA Clippers superstar had to say about the architect of the “Showtime Lakers”:

“Magic Johnson is the GOAT by what he did in his era. At his size, the way that he could play make, the way that he could create, the way he saw the floor, the way he manipulated the game from rebounding, from out of the post, from fastbreaks, from half-court sets. He didn’t have to be a high-shooting guard, he didn’t have to hit threes. That wasn’t his game then.”

George on what makes Curry a point guard GOAT candidate:

“Steph Curry revolutionized the point guard position to where now we see shooting point guards, scoring point guards. If Steph Curry’s three, or four inches taller, he’d be a shooting guard. He shoots the ball so well for that position. We can’t knock what he does.”

Paul George did agree that Michael Jordan’s endorsement would carry weight more than any analysts’ comments. However, no one can still officially put a stamp on who between the two deserves the title.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)