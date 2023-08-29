"We are at two different lunch tables": Kobe Bryant's one-liner once destroyed James Harden and showed his mettle as 5x champ

The late Kobe Bryant is considered among the greatest NBA players ever thanks to his illustrious career and accomplishments.

The LA Lakers legend was an elite scorer and a fierce competitor who never backed down from any challenge. Bryant was also among the best trash-talkers in the league and would always bounce back when opponents talked trash to him.

In 2012, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers were fighting to return to the NBA Finals, but the Oklahoma City Thunder were the better team. Led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder were the team to beat in the West.

In a February 2012 matchup between the Thunder and Lakers, Bryant engaged in trash talk with Harden late in the game.

"Maybe one day they'll be able to sit at my lunch table. But right now, we are at two different lunch tables," Kobe Bryant said afterward.

That year, the Thunder reached the NBA Finals but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five games. This version of Oklahoma City didn't stay together for a long time, even though they had great potential.

Kobe Bryant believed James Harden's playing style couldn't win a championship

Kobe Bryant and James Harden were fierce competitors and good friends, while Bryant was Harden's idol before joining the NBA. However, James Harden wasn't that successful in terms of winning championships, as he has never won a ring in his career, whereas Bryant won five titles.

A few years ago, Bryant had high praise for James Harden and his playing style, but he didn't believe it could win championships.

"What he’s doing is absolutely remarkable. It’s a testament to how remarkable it is because people are now trying to minimize what it is he’s doing. He’s doing some phenomenal stuff. I’m not a fan of it in terms of winning championships.

"I don’t think that style’s ever gonna win championships. But at the same time, you have to keep your team’s head above water to win games. You have to do what you have to do to win games. And he’s doing that," Kobe Bryant said of James Harden.

James Harden spent nine years with the Rockets (2012-2021), turning Houston into a title contender, even though he never played in the NBA Finals. However, his impressive scoring numbers earned him the NBA MVP award in 2018.

Since leaving Houston, Harden has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers without winning a championship. He has even been unable to reach the finals in the Eastern Conference.

James Harden's future with the Sixers remains uncertain after his trade request on July 1. Harden wants out of Philadelphia, but the team is not willing to let him go heading into September's training camp.

Harden's relationship with Sixers' president Daryl Morey is at its worst right now, and the superstar guard has made it clear that he doesn't want to be a part of the franchise moving forward. Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if they let him go, even though this is not a likely scenario at the moment.

