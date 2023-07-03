Can Houston Rockets make the playoffs in 2023-24?

Could the rebuilding Houston Rockets take a leap and reach the NBA playoffs next season? They haven't made the postseason since 2020 when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Rockets are coming off a disastrous season, finishing with a lousy 22-60 record. Earlier this offseason, they hired Ime Udoka as their new head coach. Udoka was dismissed by the Boston Celtics due to an improper workplace relationship.

However, he was successful during his lone season at Boston's helm. He went 51-31 during the regular season and guided them to an NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors. That Celtics squad was led by big-time stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Udoka's Rockets aren't quite at Boston's level, but they do have a slew of talented pieces to build around, like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.

Do Houston Rockets have enough firepower to make 2024 NBA playoffs?

Fred VanVleet is leaving Toronto and heading to Houston.

The Rockets had a good chance at winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and getting the opportunity to grab No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. However, the San Antonio Spurs landed the top pick and drafted the hyped French phenomenon.

Houston ended up with the fourth overall pick, which they used to select Amen Thompson. While the Rockets would rather have added Wembanyama to their roster, Thompson could develop into a star. He's a 6' 7" guard/forward who can play on and off the ball and serves as a great shot-maker and facilitator.

Houston also drafted Cam Whitmore, who slipped all the way to 20th overall. The former Villanova star was expected to be a top-10 pick heading into the 2023 draft.

The biggest offseason move the Rockets have made thus far is signing Fred VanVleet. The 6' 1" guard was one of the biggest free agents this summer. With the Toronto Raptors, he won the championship and became an All-Star in 2022.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Fred VanVleet and the Rockets have agreed on a three-year, $130 million deal, his agent tells @wojespn Breaking: Fred VanVleet and the Rockets have agreed on a three-year, $130 million deal, his agent tells @wojespn. https://t.co/yVsrZGYgpw

Houston recently signed free agent Dillon Brooks, too. Selected to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, he brings defense and toughness to the Rockets' lineup.

The Rockets could still make plenty of additional moves this offseason, but so far, they have a quality team in place. Newcomers VanVleet, Brooks, Thompson and Jock Landale have been added to a roster that already includes Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Şengün.

With the coaching of Ime Udoka, the Rockets might just make the playoffs next season.

Poll : 0 votes