All you need to know about the 2021-22 NBA G-League season

The 2021-22 NBA G-League season will be the 21st in the history of the league, with the previous season having been shortened due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Only 17 of the overall 28 teams agreed to participate last season, which included the NBA G-League Ignite developmental team. The 2021-22 NBA G-League season will feature a total of 30 teams, although two of them will only be involved in the showcase event that begins on November 5th and is scheduled to conclude on December 22nd. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the 2021-22 NBA G-League season.

2021-22 NBA G-League season: Everything you need to know

After the Showcase event, all 28 teams will be playing in the regular season which will begin on December 27th and is scheduled to be concluded on April 2nd, 2022. A new team has been added to the NBA G-League, with three teams being re-located and two getting rebranded.

The Capitanes de Ciudad de México were expected to make their debut in the G-League last season. However, they will be making their debut in the Showcase Cup this time around but will not be participating in the regular season due to travel restrictions for the Mexico-based team.

G League Ignite v Westchester Knicks

The Canton Charge has relocated to Cleveland and has been rebranded as the Cleveland Charge. The North Arizona Suns were bought by the Detroit Pistons and rebranded as the Motor City Cruise and will play their home games at the Wayne State Arena in Detroit. Similarly, the Erie BayHawks were bought by the New Orleans Pelicans and rebranded as the Birmingham Squadron. The Maine Red Claws are now called the Maine Celtics, while the Grand Rapids Drive is now affiliated with the Denver Nuggets and has been rebranded as Grand Rapids Gold.

Finally, the 2021-22 NBA G-League season has also undergone a change in format with the season scheduled to be played in two stages: a 14-game Showcase Cup will be followed by a 36-game regular season which will in turn be followed by the Playoffs. Apart from The Capitanes de Ciudad de México, the NBA G-League Ignite will also not be playing in the Regular season this time around.

With a range of current NBA stars such as Zach LaVine and Terry Rozier having previously played in the NBA G-League, the season promises to showcase a range of future NBA stars and represents a shift back to normalcy after the pandemic-affected season last time around.

