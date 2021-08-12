All you need to know about Princepal Singh, the second Indian to play in the NBA Summer League

Princepal Singh showed great potential during his stint with the NBA G League Ignite. He impressed many there with his stunning performance. The 20-year-old's dominance in the paint impressed the Sacramento Kings, who signed him for their Summer League team.

Making us proud 🇮🇳



Congratulations to Princepal Singh who is set to play for the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic Summer League.https://t.co/Y88w430Xrq pic.twitter.com/7uZHCTB8b1 — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) August 2, 2021

The Indian also featured for the Kings in the California Classic event, where he played for a minute and 22 seconds. His selection in the Summer League makes him the second Indian player to feature in the event since Satnam Singh.

On that note, here are a few things you need to know about the talented hooper from Punjab.

#1 Princepal Singh started playing basketball at the age of 14

Princepal Singh was a lanky kid who initially knew nothing about basketball. He loved playing volleyball and went to Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Stadium Complex to get enrolled in volleyball.

However, life had other plans for him. Basketball coach Jaipal Singh spotted the 6 feet 6 inches tall Princepal playing volleyball. His height and physique were perfect for a hooper. The coach then asked him to try out the sport and there was no looking back for him since.

#2 Princepal Singh missed out on a chance to train in USA in his first year

Princepal Singh picked up the game real quick. He was a problem for the opposition in the paint and became one of the best young hoopers in the country. In an open trial at the SAI training center, Singh was selected for a three-year scholarship in America. However, his visa application was rejected and he continued his training at the NBA academy in Noida.

#3 Princepal Singh and his performances with the national team

Princepal Singh was selected the MVP of the SABA U-16 Championship held in Kathmandu in 2017. He scored 20 points in the final to help India to a 131-50 win over Bhutan.

The hooper also averaged 22.7 PPG and 13 RPG at the 2018 FIBA U-16 Asian Championship. Princepal made his senior team debut at the Super Kung Sheung Cup in Hong Kong in 2018. He also represented India at the 2021 FIBA Asian Cup qualification stage.

#4 Princepal Singh's performance with the NBA G League Ignite

Princepal Singh became only the third Indian player to feature in the NBA G-League. He played in four games and scored nine points, four rebounds and one steal in his limited playing time.

Singh's standout performance in his G League stint was the five points he scored in four minutes against the Salt Lake City Stars. The Indian played alongside a stacked team with the 2nd overall pick in the NBA Draft 2021 Jalen Green and 7th pick Jonathan Kuminga.

Also Read: "I got to learn a lot from them" - Princepal Singh on sharing the court with probable NBA draft 2021 top-5 pick Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee