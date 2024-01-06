Allen Iverson spotted wearing Pristine diamond necklace during Sixers' blowout loss to Knicks

Allen Iverson attended the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game with his charm. Dressed in an all-black top-to-bottom look, the former Sixers star carried a special piece of his legacy with him.

During the game, Iverson sat courtside during the first half and got a big roaring welcome from his fans when the camera turned to him and he was being introduced.

He was seen standing in respect to the applause and waving at his fans. On game day, Allen Iverson was spotted wearing the iconic three-piece custom-made for him celebrating his legendary feats like the Hall of Fame ‘16, MVP, 4x Scoring Champion, 11x All-Star, and it goes on and on.

The Iconic three-piece was specially tailored for him by Pristine Jewelers. They are known for creating custom-made pieces for celebrities and rappers such as Cardi B, Offset, Drake, Quavo, and Lil Uzi Vert. And even NBA legend, Micael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan was seen wearing a Cuban bracelet from the Pristine Jewelers.

Allen Iverson wants a formal role with Philadelphia 76ers

Allen Iverson has expressed his desire to have a more formal role with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team with which he had his best years. In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols, host of the show Headliners, the NBA legend and Hall of Famer has stated that he is not satisfied with his current role with the team.

Iverson said:

"My role there is nowhere near where I think it should be, I love Philadelphia so much and I love that organization for everything they did for me. They made me a household name."

Allen Iverson envisions his role as multifaceted, with a focus on mentoring players. He wants to be available for the players to discuss their concerns and seek advice. However, he has clarified that he is not interested in a coaching role.

Instead, he sees his potential contribution similar to that of other former star players like Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan, who serve in advisory roles with their respective teams.

When Rachel Nichols asked what role he would want on the team, he said:

"It would be multiple things. Obviously, talk to players about what's going on, and be there for them if they want to talk to me about anything. I want to be there for any type of advice I can give."

Despite retiring from the NBA in 2013, Allen Iverson remains confident in his ability to contribute to the Sixers organization. With a career that includes an MVP award, 11 All-Star appearances, and a four-time scoring champion title, Allen Iverson believes he has much to offer.

As he puts it: “Just anything that I have, as a basketball savant, use me.”

His love for Philadelphia and the 76ers is evident, and his desire to give back to the organization is clear.