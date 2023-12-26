Marcus Jordan proudly flaunts blinging $80,000 Cuban bracelet from beau Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen have been dating, and the couple doesn't shy away from flaunting their love. On his 31st birthday, Larsa surprised Marcus with a lavish gift: an $80,000 Cuban bracelet from Pristine Jewelers, one of the most sought-after brands.

The bracelet, which features a diamond-encrusted clasp and a gold chain, is a symbol of status and wealth. Marcus was impressed by the gesture, as he posted a video of himself wearing the bracelet on his Instagram story, with the caption:

"To Be Continued. Thank you baby @larsapippen."

Marcus Jordan shows off a lovely present from his partner, Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan also tagged Larsa and Pristine Jewelers, thanking them for the present. Pristine Jewelers is known for creating custom-made pieces for celebrities and rappers, such as Cardi B, Offset, Drake, Quavo, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Marcus Jordan bagged $6.1 million through his sneakers business

Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has made headlines by generating $6.1 million in revenue through his sneaker business. Despite being widely recognized as MJ's son, Marcus has carved out his path and flourished in the business world.

As the CEO and Founder of Trophy Room, an online store inspired by his father's trophy room, Marcus has collaborated with major brands like the Jordan Brand, Nike Inc., and Upper Deck Authenticated.

What began as a high-end sneaker store in Orlando has since expanded to offer a diverse range of products, including footwear, apparel, and memorabilia, which has proven to be a significant source of income for him. Beyond his sneaker business, Marcus has also delved into other ventures, such as a podcast that he started alongside Larsa Pippen.

The Trophy Room brand aims to reflect the inspiration and values embodied by the original Jordan family trophy room and has contributed substantially to Marcus's impressive net worth of around $1.5 million.

With an established presence in the business world and a strong emphasis on quality and innovation, Marcus Jordan continues to make waves with his entrepreneurial endeavors.