Alperen Sengun Injury Update: Adrian Wojnarowski provides latest on MIPOY candidate after brutal knock

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun avoided significant injury to his right lower leg, sustaining a severe ankle sprain and a knee bruise, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Following his exit from the court in a wheelchair late in Houston's victory against the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, Sengun underwent postgame X-rays and an MRI on Monday. The tests revealed that his injuries do not necessitate surgery, sources reported.

He suffered an injury that was distressing to witness, leaving the Rockets' center visibly in pain after trying to block a shot by Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

He landed forcefully and awkwardly, promptly clutching the lower part of his leg near the knee.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka disclosed that Alperen was undergoing X-rays following the game, and further details would be known thereafter, as reported by team sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson on X.

The incident occurred with just 39.1 seconds remaining in the contest between the Kings and Rockets at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

He was seen writhing in pain on the court before the medical team attended to him. He was subsequently placed in a wheelchair and taken off the court, visibly emotional during the process.

With his hands covering his face, fans and players offered applause to support the stricken Rockets center.

How long will Alperen Sengun be out for? Exploring possibility of missing the season

Alperen Sengun has not been officially sidelined for the season's final month; however, substantial recovery will be required for him to return to play before the regular season ends on April 14, according to sources.

Alperen emerged as one of the season's standout players, cementing his role as a foundational piece for the franchise following the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the organization directionless.

Closer look at Alperen Sengun's breakout season

Selected as the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Sengun is posting averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 53% shooting.

He joined an elite group of players this season, including Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis and Denver's Nikola Jokic, as one of only five players to accumulate 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.

On March 5, he achieved a career-best 45 points against the San Antonio Spurs, placing him among five players ever to record at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and five steals in a single game.

