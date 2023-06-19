Amari Bailey NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, top prospects and more

Among the big names in the 2023 NBA draft, there will be some players who could go unnoticed, such as Amari Bailey.

Amari Bailey was one-and-done playing for UCLA before declaring for the NBA draft. The 19-year-old draft prospect is listed at 6-foot-5 with a 6-7 wingspan and has tremendous speed in his game to get past defenders. During his time at UCLA, Bailey averaged 11.2 points per game (49.5% shooting, including 38.9% from 3-point range).

In the draft combine, Bailey showcased his strengths and potential as a guard entering the NBA. In the half-court offense, he's a natural with the pick-and-roll action as he can utilize it for quick mid-range jumpers, dribble penetration and making easy passes off the dribble.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His speed is his strongest attribute due to his knack for being a great on- and off-ball option, which adds versatility to lineups in the NBA.

When it comes to the defensive end, Amari Bailey gets competitive as mentioned in scouting reports. He has excellent lateral quickness to stick close to defenders, especially at his size.

However, scouting reports only see him as a third-stringer in the NBA guard landscape. Bailey's offensive game needs further improvement as he needs more creativity and versatility with the ball in his hands. Amari is a capable 3-point shooter but can further polish it as he needs more confidence with his release.

His confidence in his jumpers can be developed at the professional level as he can be deadly in the half-court due to his speed. Once polished, he can be elusive and versatile enough to keep the defense guessing with his offensive package.

Bailey was a five-star recruit in 2022 with the potential to be a quality guard at the professional level.

Amari Bailey can be the 37th pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Draft

CBS Sports did a mock take of the upcoming 2023 NBA draft, where the rookie selections were based on fit and upside for each team.

The Denver Nuggets have both the 37th and 40th pick in the second round of the draft. For CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, he sees Denver drafting UCLA's Amari Bailey 37th overall.

"I have Bailey ranked top-20 on my board so this is just value hunting here at 37," Boone said. "He had a great pre-draft process and flourished at the combine playing as a scorer and facilitator, and there's a lot of untapped potential here in what he can be as a combo guard in the NBA."

Fresh off a championship season, the Nuggets can develop Amari Bailey as a quality backup guard to Jamal Murray.

Poll : 0 votes