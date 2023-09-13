Things are not looking good for Kevin Porter Jr., as his inappropriate behavior has begun to surface in public. Porter Jr. was recently arrested on Monday morning for strangling his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick at a hotel.

According to Jackson Gatlin, a host of a podcast that focuses on the Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. once got in trouble at a club during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets had a team outing and decided to party at a nightclub. Porter Jr. was reportedly unhappy with the music and confronted the DJ about it. Due to their mutual disagreement, the Rockets star smashed the DJ's laptop.

Typically, the issue should stop there, given how the disagreement was between Porter Jr. and the DJ. However, KPJ unexpectedly went on a rampage and literally tore the club down. This led to the entire team forcefully grabbing Porter Jr. to make their shameful exit. The heated basketball star was never sent behind bars for his behavior.

Kevin Porter Jr. has a bad history of getting into trouble

Kevin Porter Jr. has encountered legal troubles before. In August 2020, he faced allegations of assaulting a woman in downtown Cleveland. It was claimed that he punched her and pulled her hair during an argument that also involved his sister. The woman asserted that Porter Jr. forcibly removed her weave and punched her in the face. However, no legal charges were brought against him in that particular case.

In November 2020, while still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Porter Jr. found himself in a legal situation after being involved in a single-car accident. During this incident, he was discovered to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Subsequently, he was released on a $4,000 bond.

Porter Jr.'s tenure with the Cavaliers was marked by off-court issues as well. In 2021, he had an outburst in the locker room following the reassignment of his locker. This situation escalated as Porter Jr. reportedly raised his voice and threw food. Despite efforts by Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman to de-escalate the situation, Porter Jr.'s behavior remained confrontational.

Consequently, he was directed to clear out his locker, and his teammates were informed that he would no longer be part of the team. Just four days later, he was traded to the Houston Rockets. Despite being given the opportunity to start fresh, Porter Jr. continues to wreak havoc.