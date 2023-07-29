Analyst believes Dwight Howard is “one of the most underrated centers of all time”

While Dwight Howard isn't on the same level as a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell or Wilt Chamberlain, he's certainly a legendary NBA big man.

FanSided's Nicholas Chiarito said Howard, who has accomplished quite a bit during his career, is one of the most underrated centers ever:

"Dwight Howard is slowly becoming one of the most underrated centers of all time because he is an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection, five-time All-Defensive selection, five-time rebounding champion, two-time block champion, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, and won a championship with the Lakers in 2020."

Fresh out of high school, Howard was selected by the Orlando Magic with the top pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He would put together a superb career with the Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers over his time in the league.

The best part of Howard's career, of course, was in Orlando where he became a perennial 20 and 10 guy and blossomed into one of the top players in the NBA.

The Atlanta native averaged 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game during his eight-year career with the Magic. He led the team to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Should Dwight Howard be considered underrated?

Perhaps most fans and pundits would include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal on their list of the greatest centers in NBA history. Names like Hakeem Olajuwon, Moses Malone, David Robinson and Patrick Ewing would all make the list as well.

Dwight Howard, though, is rarely mentioned as an all-time great. With accomplishments like making eight All-NBA Teams, earning three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards, leading the league in rebounding five times and winning an NBA championship, he arguably should be referred to as one of the greatest centers of all time.

Notably, the eight-time All-Star and two-time blocks leader was left off the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Howard, who played in Taiwan last season, could return to the NBA at some point in the future. Even if he doesn't, he's undoubtedly a lock to make the Hall of Fame one day.

