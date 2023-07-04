Analyst believes Tyler Herro could land with Philadelphia 76ers in possible James Harden trade 

Will Tyler Herro wind up with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer?

The Miami Heat guard could very well be traded for Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

If such a deal doesn't take place, the Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden could be dealt to Miami for Herro instead. FanSided analyst Christopher Kline wrote about this scenario:

"Tyler Herro's name has seen a lot of buzz lately due to the Damian Lillard rumors. If the Heat strike out on Lillard, Harden feels like a logical — if mildly far-fetched — pivot. Or, if both Lillard and Harden are moved in the same multi-team megadeal, Herro could find his way to the City of Brotherly Love."

Following a one-and-done season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Herro was selected No. 13 by the Miami Heat in 2019.

The Wisconsin native was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team and also helped Miami reach the NBA Finals during his first year.

Herro averaged a career-high 20.7 points per game in 2021-22 as he took home the Sixth Man of the Year award.

This season, he averaged 20.1 ppg. Miami reached the NBA Finals, but he missed the series versus the Denver Nuggets due to injury.

Should the Philadelphia 76ers trade for Tyler Herro?

Tyler Herro is a quality offensive player, capable of putting up 20 points a night. Yet he hasn't been spectacular on the defensive end.

Kline touched on this subject:

"A lot of trepidation with Herro starts with his contract: He’s set to make $120 million over the next four years. While he’s theoretically entering the prime of his career, that’s a lot for a player with pretty severe defensive limitations.

"Herro has solid positional size at 6-foot-5, but he’s string-bean skinny with a negative wingspan, so his ability to handle difficult matchups is inherently hamstrung."

While he isn't known as a lock-down defender, Herro would be a nice addition for the Philadelphia 76ers. He could team with franchise player Joel Embiid and fellow Kentucky alum Tyrese Maxey to form a good trio in the City of Brotherly Love.

Herro is still just 23 and could certainly develop into an All-Star eventually. The Sixers would surely rather have Damian Lillard in a trade for James Harden, but Herro is a decent consolation prize.

