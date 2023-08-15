Analyst has trade idea with Los Angeles Lakers acquiring James Harden mid-season 

Could James Harden eventually make his way to the LA Lakers?

While the unhappy star has requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, a deal has not happened yet.

Harden prefers to go to the LA Clippers, but what about L.A.'s other team? Lake Show Life's Jason Reed came up with a trade that sends Harden to the Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and future draft picks:

"LAKERS GET: James Harden"

"76ERS GET: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 first-round pick, two future second-round picks"

The Lakers would not be able to trade Hachimura until mid-January due to the salary increase with his Bird Rights. Reed pointed out that the Lakers wouldn't likely get involved until next season's trade deadline:

"If Harden gets traded before the regular season, then the Lakers do not have a chance. Heck, if Harden is traded before the turn of the calendar year then the Lakers won’t have a chance. But if this drags into 2024 and approaches the trade deadline, then there is a world in which the Lakers could make a deal happen."

Would picking up James Harden make sense for the LA Lakers?

Last season was pretty much a roller coaster for the Lakers. They started with a 2-10 record and were 13th in the Western Conference at the trade deadline.

However, the team managed to turn things around, going 18-9 during their final 27 games and making the play-in tournament. Los Angeles later reached the conference finals although they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The midseason acquisitions of Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell certainly helped save the Lakers' season. Would it be wise to give up those guys in a trade for James Harden?

Harden is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and clearly one of the greatest offensive weapons of all time. He averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists per game last season and could form a star-studded trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in L.A.

However, Harden is known for disappearing during the playoffs and frequently demanding trades to another franchise.

It would be best for the Lakers to stick with their current roster, which just might be good enough to win a championship in June.

