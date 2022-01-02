Analyzing how Klay Thompson can improve the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the league right now, and they will get even better with the return of Klay Thompson. The shooting guard has been unavailable for two seasons due to injuries but will be ready to suit up for the Warriors once again.

Klay Thompson's return has been one of the most anticipated in the league this season as he will play a crucial role in helping the Warriors contend for a championship. Although the team has done exceedingly well without him on both ends of the floor, there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Some brief glimpses of Klay Thompson's first scrimmage with the starters last night in Denver via @warriors

As things stand, there is no clear date on Thompson's return. Nonetheless, let's analyze how he can improve the Warriors.

#1 Defense

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson was one of the best perimeter defenders in the league before he got injured. He was always on guard duty against the opposition's best perimeter player, be it a point guard, shooting guard, or small forward. His length and quickness made his job a tad easier as he could easily contest, and it was difficult to drive past him.

Although he might not be as much of a stopper as he was before his spell of injuries, a Klay Thompson performing at 50% of his former self will still pose a significant problem for opposing offenses.

Given how the team has shored up their defense without him, he will be less burdened defensively. Andrew Wiggins has been the primary perimeter defender for the Warriors, and Stephen Curry has also improved tremendously on defense.

#2 Three-point shooting

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors attempts a shot against Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors

While Steph is the greatest shooter of all time, Klay Thompson also ranks high on the list. He holds the record for the most three-pointers in a single game. In a game against the Chicago Bulls in 2018, he knocked down 14 three-pointers in a 52-point game and did not play throughout the fourth quarter.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Three years ago today, Klay Thompson set an NBA record with 14 3s.



He ended the game with 52 points in THREE quarters 🔥



(via @nba)

Three years ago today, Klay Thompson set an NBA record with 14 3s.He ended the game with 52 points in THREE quarters 🔥(via @nba) https://t.co/BCyBwdDdqt

With the reunion of the Splash Brothers, teams will have a lot of problems defending the three-point line. Step and Klay Thompson both know how to make great use of screens, and can wear teams down with constant movement.

While Klay is an incredible three-point shooter, he also knows how to take advantage of a mismatch in the post and also knocks down the occasional mid-range jumpers.

#3 Squad depth

Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have a solid starting lineup with Steph, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. But with Klay Thompson returning to the fold, either Poole or Wiggins will be relegated to the bench. The more likely candidate will be Poole, but that will not entirely be a terrible thing.

With Poole coming off the bench, he will keep the scoring going. So far this season, he has been a bright spot for the team, averaging 17.9 points in 30.7 minutes per game. Although his minutes will be significantly reduced, he has been dependable for the Warriors and will be called on more often than he was last season.

Klay has talked about how he wants his return to be at Chase Center, in front of their home fans. From now until January 18, the Warriors have only two home games, which means if he does not start in either of those two, he will have to wait for their seven-game run towards the end of January.

Edited by Prem Deshpande