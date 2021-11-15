Analyzing how soon Stephen Curry will surpass Ray Allen's NBA record for most regular-season three-pointers

Stephen Curry put on a show for Bay Area fans on Friday and got Chase Center roaring like it usually is at the Oracle Arena across the bridge. His jaw-dropping performance saw the Golden State Warriors annihilate the Chicago Bulls that night en route to a 40-piece.

He dropped nine three-pointers on 17 attempts and shot 62% from the field with just one free throw. Curry established the Warriors as a legitimate title-contender in the 2021-22 NBA season. The narrative before the game was that they were facing bottom-table teams, so defeating the 8-3 Bulls by 26 points was a huge statement.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife STEPH CURRY put on a show in front of his college coach 🔥



40 PTS (15/25 FG) & 5 AST



36th game with 9+ 3PTS (Dame & Harden have 9 each)



Passes Ray Allen (3,358) for most career 3PTS in regular season + playoffs: 3,366



STEPH CURRY put on a show in front of his college coach 🔥40 PTS (15/25 FG) & 5 AST36th game with 9+ 3PTS (Dame & Harden have 9 each)Passes Ray Allen (3,358) for most career 3PTS in regular season + playoffs: 3,366https://t.co/gTiUAuaThd

Curry surpassed Ray Allen for the most three-pointers in NBA history, including playoffs, during the Bulls game. He did it in 585 fewer games. However, the record everyone is waiting for Curry to break is the coveted regular-season one.

How long will we have to wait until Stephen Curry surpasses Ray Allen's regular-season three-point record?

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Allen scored 2,973 threes in his regular-season career, and Curry has 2896 so far. That puts Curry 77 three-pointers away from tying Allen and 78 to cross him.

Curry is currently averaging 5.3 three-pointers per game this season. He did so last season as well and his attempts have only gone up every year. He is shooting at a 40% clip from downtown (on 13.3 attempts per game), the lowest of his career. Many believe his shooting averages will only get better with time as the two-time MVP tends to erupt for absurd shooting nights. Over the last three matches, he has averaged 38.3 points per game on 47% shooting from beyond the arc.

Unsurprisingly, Curry is leading the NBA in three-pointers made with 64. He has led the league in that category six times in his career and tallied over 300 threes in a season four times, including an NBA record 402 threes in 2015-16. Going with his current pace, he is set for another season with 300 threes.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry’s three-point records are as unbreakable as Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring records. Steph Curry’s three-point records are as unbreakable as Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring records. https://t.co/EnNkDIpOOB

Considering that he doesn't get hurt and maintains his current rate, 78 total threes will take Curry 15 games. 15 matchups from today’s road game against the Indiana Pacers on December 14.

Many also predict that he will achieve it earlier and that is certainly a possibility. Curry has recorded 22 games with 10+ three-pointers made and 36 games with more than nine three-pointers made, both NBA records by a long margin. The baby-faced assassin is definitely not going to drop only around five threes a game and there will be many games where he erupts for nine or 10 threes. Considering his tendency to heat up at a moment's notice and the form he is in, we predict he will cross Allen's three-point record in about 12-13 games.

Even if we consider some off-shooting nights, one expects Curry to overtake Allen's regular-season three-point record before Christmas this year.

