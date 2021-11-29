Analyzing the pros and cons of Milwaukee Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins to a non-guaranteed deal

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals in exquisite fashion. However, they have been vulnerable on occasion due to injuries. Brook Lopez' back injury has been one such concern for the Bucks.

Due to Lopez's unavailability, the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in bringing in a big man who can help shore things up on both ends of the court. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are trying to sign DeMarcus Cousins.

"Bucks kept an open roster spot, needed size, and will bring Cousins into a strong culture on a non-guaranteed deal. Cousins played well for Clippers in significant stretches a season ago, and stayed in shape awaiting an opportunity. Now Cousins gets a deal on the defending champs."

Cousins has been a free agent since finishing the 2020-21 season with the LA Clippers. The big man has endured several injuries throughout his career, with the most recent being an ACL tear which kept him out throughout the 2019-20 season.

What are the pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks-DeMarcus Cousins deal?

The decision to sign Cousins might have come as a shock, but the Milwaukee Bucks could benefit from having the veteran on their roster. He is nowhere close to being the dominant center he was during his seven-year stint with the Sacramento Kings. However, Cousins could prove to be huge for the Bucks as a stop-gap replacement.

Evidently, the Milwaukee Bucks are stretched at the 5 with Lopez out. He has featured in only one game this season and battled a back injury with no clear timeline for his return.

Bobby Portis has done a decent job filling in for Lopez, but that leaves only Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the big men in the group.

Offensively, Cousins is a bucket-getter and could log decent minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks. Although he will be sparingly used when Lopez returns, he remains a player who can score at a high rate and clean up the glass.

Savant Hoops @SavantHoops Demarcus Cousins is one of the most skilled+dominated big men we have ever seen. There was a stretch for a few years when no big was matching his output. He was a problem on the block, attacking down hill, and his face up game was a nightmare for defenders. Demarcus Cousins is one of the most skilled+dominated big men we have ever seen. There was a stretch for a few years when no big was matching his output. He was a problem on the block, attacking down hill, and his face up game was a nightmare for defenders. https://t.co/sCA91SMkPz

Cousins' style of play will also fit in well with the Milwaukee Bucks. He is a 33.4% career three-point shooter, which means he can spread the floor and give Giannis some room to drive through the lane. Even then, he is also a great player in the low post.

However, Cousins is not a great rim protector. His defensive deficiencies might be a cause for worry for the Milwaukee Bucks. His injury-prone career is another reason for the Bucks to be worried. It will be sad if he gets injured and has to sit out an extended period.

Nonetheless, Cousins will be a great addition to the Milwaukee Bucks if he can stay healthy. He will undoubtedly be a rotation player but will play a key role in maintaining some paint presence for the Bucks. Boogie is 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his 10-year career.

