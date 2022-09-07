"He been doing what he supposed to" - Andre Iguodala defends Jonathan Kuminga following criticism from Stephen A. Smith

Andre Iguodala defended Jonathan Kuminga this week after the young Warriors prospect found himself in Stephen A. Smith's crosshairs. The ESPN analyst criticized Kuminga, citing reports that the 19-year-old is not being as focused as he should be. Smith said that the young star lacks discipline, according to his sources.

Iguodala, who returned to the Golden State Warriors and mentored Kuminga last season, wasn't pleased. As Kuminga struggled to get on the court before Draymond Green missed time with an injury, Iguodala advised him. Given that, the former NBA Finals MVP has direct insight into Kuminga's mindset, something he put to use defending his protege.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports, Iguodala defended Kuminga's work ethic:

"I don’t know how warranted they (his comments) were because from what I heard he been doing what he supposed to do this summer."

Iguodala's comments seem to be accurate. Kuminga made his FIBA debut in early July, finding his rhythm quickly as he averaged just under 18 points per game. He impressed fans with an expanded bag of offensive moves, including a stepback 3-pointer that had fans comparing the guard to Warriors teammate Stephen Curry.

"Kuminga’s getting busy!" - Andre Iguodala defends Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala pointed out how good Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft, looked during his time with FIBA this summer. Iguodala referenced the highlights that emerged of the young prospect scoring in a variety of ways:

“I just saw a highlight tape from him playing for his country (Democratic Republic of the Congo at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers). He’s over there right now playing in their international games. Kuminga’s getting busy. I mean, fast break, reverse, pull-ups, he’s in his bag. ISOs, getting to it, making shots.”

Kuminga will look to play an expanded role this season while also defying the "sophomore slump" that has plagued many top prospects.

Last month, Kuminga signed a four-year deal that gives Golden State a team option in the second and third years. So, he could have an opportunity to play more than the 16.9 minutes per game he averaged last season as a rookie.

Despite his limited minutes, however, Kuminga showed flashes of brilliance. In his first career start, Kuminga put on a show against the Toronto Raptors with a career-high 26 points while going 9-for-15. On defense, Kuminga put his monstrous 6-foot-11 wingspan to good use, racking up two steals.

With more opportunities to showcase his skills and contribute at a high level during the FIBA Qualifiers this summer, Kuminga could be poised for a breakout season.

