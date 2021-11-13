Andre Iguodala reveals his top 3 point guards of all time; Here's who made his list along with Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have been the most impressive team in the NBA throughout the opening month of the regular season. The team finds itself atop the league, sitting with a 10-1 record as they prepare for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls. A number of pieces on the Warriors roster have been key contributors during the successful opening stretch, including veteran wing Andre Iguodala. The 37-year-old forward has been one of the most versatile players in the NBA over the course of his 17-years in the league. Iguodala has always been known for his defensive ability, as he went on to build a reputation around the NBA as one of the game's toughest defenders.

When you're a basketball player like Andre Iguodala who stands out with their basketball IQ and defensive ability, it's always going to mean a little bit more when you give an opinion about some of the greatest to play in the NBA. Over his entire career, Iguodala has gotten to experience some of the most electric point guards to come into the NBA. The 2014-15 Finals MVP was recently asked about who he believes are some of the top point guards in the history of the NBA. Iguodala gave us his top three, which included fellow Warriors teammate and superstar point guard Stephen Curry, as well as a couple of intriguing candidates to round out the top five.

“Magic, Steph, Isiah (Thomas). (They’re) the only guys that I will allow you to say are better than Kyrie. CP (Chris Paul), I’m not mad at, but I’ve got Kyrie.”

Iguodala went on to highlight some of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. He recognizes a pair of Hall of Famers, first in Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Detroit Pistons great Isiah Thomas. There's not much of a surprise there, as many consider the two players as some of the greatest floor generals to ever step on a basketball court. Iguodala also named teammate Stephen Curry in his top three. Nobody should be surprised of that, as Andre Iguodala has had a front row seat to watch just how brilliant Stephen Curry has been throughout his career with the Golden State Warriors. Ever since signing with the Warriors in 2013-14, Iguodala has not only seen Curry dominate during games, but he's also gone to battle with him on a daily basis in practice.

Iguodala Gives Recognition to Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving

Andre Iguodala recognizes Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving as two of the games best point guards

Iguodala goes on to bring up a couple of names that are sure to create some conversation with fans around the basketball world. It's been no secret that Iguodala has a lot of respect for current Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. When it was announced that the NBA was revealing the top 75 greatest players, Iguodala went to social media to voice that he believed Irving should have made the list of players. Iguodala even went on the ledge to state that he believed Kyrie was one of the top 20 players in the league at least.

andre @andre So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least… So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least…

Iguodala also gave some recognition to Chris Paul, saying that he understands anyone that might prefer the Phoenix Suns guard over Kyrie, but that he personally was going to select Irving. The point guard position has continued to become one of the most exciting positions in the game of basketball. These floor generals have continued to develop into multi-dimensional weapons that can take over a game in so many ways. For a player like Andre Iguodala, who is often called upon to guard an opposing team's best player on a nightly basis, his opinion is going to be something that fans should take into serious consideration.

Iguodala has seen some of the best players come through the league over the last 17-years in his career, and it's not too much of a surprise to see him give such high recognition to the likes of teammate Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Both Iguodala and Curry faced Irving numerous times during their NBA Finals battles between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. It's safe to say that Iguodala thinks both Curry and Irving are two of the greatest point guards to ever play the game.

