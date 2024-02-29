Anfernee Simons’ baby mama Aaleeyah Petty’s firstborn’s birthday celebrated on Trail Blazers’ jumbotron

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons' baby mama, Aaleeyah Petty, took to Instagram to share an image of the Trail Blazers wishing her firstborn child, Brenton, on his fifth birthday. The Trail Blazers wished Brenton by displaying a message on their jumbotron on Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday Brenton! Love your Blazer family," read the jumbotron.

Trail Blazers wishing Brenton on his fifth birthday via their jumbotron

Aaleeyah had Brenton with New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. She also announced the birth of her second child on Instagram during the All-Star Weekend 2024.

Aaleeyah Petty is an Instagram model and fitness enthusiast from Chicago and is based in Los Angeles. She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, with her content being mostly about fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

NBA WAGS shower love on Aaleeyah Petty’s birthday post for her son Brenton

After Aaleeyah Petty shared a post on Instagram wishing her firstborn son on his fifth birthday, various NBA wives and girlfriends showered love on the post. Patrick Beverly's girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, and LaMelo Ball's girlfriend, Ana Montana, are some of the WAGs who liked the post.

"Happy 5th Birthday to my first born! The one who made me a mommy & changed my life for the better. So blessed to have such a smart, caring, & loving boy. Your smile lights up any room, & you’re already the bestest big brother. I love you to pieces, & you’ll always be my little baby & best friend no matter how old you get, " Aaleeyah captioned the post.

Anfernee Simons' performance this season

Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers are enduring a poor season as they keep racking up loss after loss. Currently, they hold a record of 15 wins and 42 losses.

Simons and the Trail Blazers are on a 9-game losing streak after losing to the Miami Heat 106-96 in Portland on Tuesday. Simons put up 26 points, one rebound, and four steals for his team.

This season, Simons is averaging 22.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He is shooting 42.5% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

The Trail Blazers will now gear up to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. They will look to snap their losing streak after a two-day rest.